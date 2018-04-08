Mexico’s Paralympic Games gold medallist Lenia Fabiola Ruvalcaba Alvarez plans to open her 2018 campaign at the International Blind Sports Association (IBSA) Judo Pan American Championship in Calgary next month.

Before the event in Canada on May 20, Ruvalcaba, currently training at the Villas Tlalpan of the National Commission of Physical Culture and Sports (CONADE), plans to travel for a preparation camp at the University of San Jose in California.

"Now we start, after almost a year-and-a-half without competing, we return with all our spirits, we already have a good pace," she said.

"At the Pan Americans will be Brazil, the United States and maybe Venezuela.

"My category in the Americas does not have many competitors, but you can have surprises, because each cycle there is more. I know that new talents will emerge and we must be prepared for everything.



The women’s under 70 kilograms 2015 Parapan American Championships gold medallist hopes the event in Calgary will be the first step on her road to successfully defending her title in Lima next year.



"It will be like starting to measure ourselves for the Parapan Am Games Lima 2019," she said.

"We have about a-year-and-a-half - with this competition the cycle for Lima and Tokyo 2020 begins, everyone is getting ready.

"I am very aware that it will be a cycle with many surprises.

"Besides that I have to be the rival to beat, then you have to be strong to maintain the level."

