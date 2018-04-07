University and Tertiary Sport New Zealand (UTSNZ) has appointed a new marketing and events manager.

Anna Wallace, who has diverse marketing and communications background, including six years in the tertiary sector in New Zealand and the United Kingdom, has taken on the role.

"Now that UTSNZ has an embedded strategy, I look forward to developing and implementing a marketing and communications plan that underpins that; supporting and promoting our focus areas of quality events, partnerships, insight and profile," she said.

"I’m excited that I will get the opportunity to share tertiary sport success stories, and engage with different groups ranging from international committees to campus clubs.

"UTSNZ is committed to working with National Sporting Organisations and tertiary sports staff to enable post-secondary students in this country to stay active, stay competitive and realise their potential through sport.

"The inter-tertiary competitions in New Zealand and abroad are a fantastic way to achieve this and increase participation at a high level."