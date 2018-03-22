China Dragons will be in action for the first time this season tomorrow when the World Series of Boxing campaign continues.

They will contest their first bouts of 2018 on home soil against Russia's Patriot Boxing Team at Guangxi University Stadium in Nanning.

The Russian outfit currently sit top of Group B with two victories and a defeat to their name.

They will be confident of winning in China after they defeated three-time and reigning WSB champions Astana Arlans Kazakhstan 5-0 in their last outing.

Zhonglin Wu will begin the best-of-five contest for the Dragons by taking on Dorzho Radnaev at light flyweight.

At bantamweight, the hosts' Boxiang Xu will clash with Vasilii Vetkin while home fighter Song Gao will collide with Radmir Abdurakhmanov at light welterweight.

Patriot Boxing Team will be the guests in Nanning ©WSB

Haerheng Wulepaer will be the Chinese hope at middleweight against Rasul Aliev while a heavyweight bout will pit an as yet unnamed Dragons man against Rovshan Yagubzade.

Other fixtures this week will see Caciques Venezuela host a double header against Group A leaders Cuba Domadores at Domo José María in Vargas.

The first five bouts will be tomorrow before a second set of contests on Saturday (March 24).

Colombia Heroicos will also be in Group A action tomorrow, when they host Uzbek Tigers at the Atlántico Plaza Principal de Soledad.

Indian Tigers will entertain Astana Arlans at the National Boxing Academy in Rohtak on Saturday.