The inaugural rugby league match between two British universities has been celebrated 50-years on.

On March 15, 1968 the University of Liverpool hosted the University of Leeds at the Leigh Recreation Ground in Widnes.

A series of events were held to mark the anniversary, culminating in a gala dinner in Liverpool.

This was attended by eight people from Liverpool's original squad and six players who featured in the original game, representing both Liverpool and Leeds.

The Widnes venue, where a plaque has been put up, was used for the first game due to the unavailability of a university pitch and thanks to the efforts of rugby league referee Mick Naughton.

Liverpool's original organiser John Priestly recalled how the inaugural fixture had come about.

A plaque has been placed at the Leigh Recreation Ground ©Andrew Cudbertson/Gary McGrath

"Our chemistry department played Leeds in an annual rugby union game but we had several players who played rugby league on a regular basis," he said.

"I knew that Leeds had started a rugby league team and so I made contact with Andrew Cudbertson, he just showed me my original hand written letter which he has kept for all these years.

"I approached the Athletic Union for support and they told me that the first thing I needed to do was prove that I had enough interested players.

"I posted a sheet of A4 on the notice board and watched it fill up over a few days to the point where we clearly had the interest.

"We approached Mick Naughton to referee the original game and we got more than we bargained for, he arranged the pitch, the referee and even coached us.

"We never thought that our idea to play a game of rugby league would progress to what we see today but I am glad that it did."