British Athletics have signed a deal with BP which will see the oil giant support Para-events at the 2018 Anniversary Games.

The company is already a big supporter of Para-sport and is a global partner of the International Paralympic Committee.

In addition, BP has had associations with the London 2012 Paralympic Games and last year's World Para Athletics Championships in London.

An agreement between BP and the British Paralympic Association has also existed for a decade.

At the Anniversary Games, which will take place on July 21 and July 22 at London's Olympic Stadium, BP will serve as an events partner and support the Para-athletes.

BP also backed last year's World Para Athletics Championships in London ©Getty Images

"We are delighted to be working with BP once again as we aim to build on the success of 2017 both on and off the track," said British Athletics' major events director Cherry Alexander.

"As demonstrated throughout 2017, there is huge support and enthusiasm from the British public for Para-athletics, and BP's support enables us to champion our top Para-athletes at one of the biggest events of the year."

Duncan Blake, the director of brand for BP, added: "The legacy of the London 2012 Paralympic Games is undoubtedly the enormous growth that Para-sport has experienced both in Britain and around the world.

"At BP we are once again thrilled to be supporting an event that will not only showcase the very best in British Para-sport, but that will see these athletes competing alongside their peers in athletics."