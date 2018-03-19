The International Ski Federation (FIS) are welcoming nominations for the Matteo Baumgarten Award, prior to the deadline on March 31.

The annual honour seeks to recognise young athletes who are completing their studies and education while competing at a high level in one of the six FIS Olympic disciplines.

It was begun by the Baumgarten family in memory of their son Matteo, a budding Alpine skier who was tragically killed in a car crash in 1996.

Nominations are submitted through a country's National Ski Association, with up to three entries allowed.

The FIS state that interested parties should contact their respective associations for nomination forms.

The winner will be named on April 22, with a prize ceremony taking place at Bormio in Italy.

A prize of €3,000 (£2,600/$3,700) will be given to the winner.

The recipient will be informed prior to the official announcement.

It is the 21st year of the award, with the Czech Republic’s Ester Ledecká winning last year.

Tina Maze is among the former winners of the award ©Getty Images

Ledecká, who won snowboard and Alpine skiing gold medals at last month's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, was selected after "careful analysis" by the Baumgarten family.

Former winners include two-time Olympic Alpine skiing champion Tina Maze in 2005 and former world downhill champion Ilka Štuhec in 2013, both for Slovenia.

Finland's Tanja Poutiainen, Austria's Bernadette Schild and Switzerland's Ramon Zenhäusern are also among the former winners.

The FIS have urged athletes to take advantage of the opportunity by applying.