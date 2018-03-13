Germany’s Anna-Lena Forster produced a blistering slalom run to win the women’s super combined sitting event here at Pyeongchang 2018 and deny team-mate Anna Schaffelhuber an eighth consecutive Paralympic Games gold medal.

Forster ranked fourth after the super-G but produced the fastest slalom run by more than four seconds to triumph in a combined time of 2min 27.59sec.

Schaffelhuber, winner of all five women's sitting events at Sochi 2014 and who had already claimed the downhill and super-G gold medals here, had to settle for the silver medal in 2:30.11.

"It's awesome for me," Forster said.

"I trained so much in the last years and I wanted to be on the top of the world and now I have reached it.

"It's incredible.

"I can't imagine it.

"It's so crazy.

"I had no pressure because I knew whenever I got a medal it would be awesome."

Schaffelhuber claimed it was not a disappointment for her to finish second.

"Before the Games I always said that I won't win the five gold medals because if you have seen the results of the season, you have seen that she [Forster] is very, very strong in slalom," she said.

"I didn't think about winning the five golds."

Japan's Momoka Muraoka secured the bronze medal in 2:30.25.

Slovakia's Henrieta Farkašová secure her third gold medal of Pyeongchang 2018 with victory in the women's super combined visually impaired event ©Getty Images

On a day dedicated to super combined events, Slovakia's Henrieta Farkašová survived a late scare in her slalom run to secure a third gold medal of Pyeongchang 2018 in the women's visually impaired category.

Farkašová, guided by Natalia Subrtova, made a mistake in the bottom part of the course but still won in an overall time of 2:27.72.

Great Britain's Menna Fitzpatrick, guided by Jennifer Kehoe, claimed the silver medal in 2:29.00.

The outstanding performer, however, was Australia’s Melissa Perrine, guided by Christian Geiger.

The 30-year-old was sixth after the super-G but posted the fastest slalom time by more than two seconds, 55.32sec, to complete the podium.

Despite a crash in the super-G run of the women's standing by French favourite Marie Bochet, German rival Andrea Rothfuss could only manage silver.

Leading after the super-G, Rothfuss' slalom time was over a second slower than that of Canada's Mollie Jepsen, whose outstanding second run gave her gold by 0.37 seconds with a time of 2:32.70.

Jepsen's team-mate Alana Ramsay picked up her second bronze medal of the Games, finishing 3.38 seconds behind.

Super-G bronze medallist Miroslav Haraus, guided by Maros Hudik, ensured it was a Slovakian gold medal double in the visually impaired races by winning the men's event in style.

The 31-year-old clocked a combined time of 2:14.22 to beat Spain’s Yon Santacana Maiztegui, guided by Miguel Galindo Garces, by 0.91 seconds.

Neutral Paralympic Athlete (NPA) Valerii Redkozubov, guided by Evgeny Geroev, finished 2.88 seconds behind in the bronze medal position.

This followed the disqualification of Slovakia's Jakub Krako.

Neutral Paralympic Athlete Aleksei Bugaev, centre, retained his men's super combined standing title ©Getty Images

NPA’s Aleksei Bugaev retained his men’s standing title in impressive fashion.

More than a second quicker in the slalom than anyone else in the field, the 20-year-old overtook French teenager and early leader Arthur Bauchet of France to scoop the gold medal in 2:10.56.

Bauchet had to settle for the silver medal, his third of the Games, in 2:10.88.

A fast slalom time of 46.26 saw New Zealand's Adam Hall move up the rankings from seventh to third and take the bronze medal in 2:15.32.

Switzerland’s Theo Gmur, the downhill and super-G gold medallist, failed to finish his super-G run.

In the men's sitting, The Netherlands’ Jeroen Kampschreur, a spectator at Sochi 2014, won his first Paralympic title.

Lying third after the super-G, the 18-year-old posted the fastest slalom time by nearly a second, 46.04, to top the podium in 2:11.59.

France's Frederic Francois took the silver medal in 2:12.91, while Norway’s Jesper Pedersen, leader after the super-G, came away with the bronze in 2:13.74.

Alpine skiing action at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics is due to continue tomorrow with the men’s and women’s giant slalom events taking centre stage.