World Olympians Association (WOA) have awarded six projects Service to Society grants to help fund their costs.

Each of the projects will receive $5,000 (£3,600/€4,000), with the WOA claiming the support is being given as part of their mission to empower Olympians to make a positive difference in their communities and build a better society through sport.

The Palau Olympians Association’s "Maximising the appeal of Olympic sport" programme is among those to earn backing, with their project aimed at using Olympic combat sports to increase youth participation in Palau.

An effort to supporting Olympic education in schools in the lead up to Tokyo 2020 has been backed through the Olympians Association of Japan’s "dream big, inspire a generation" effort.

Moldova Olympians Association are the sole European recipient of a grant, with their project titled "building an inclusive culture of Olympism".

The programme looks to inspire youth engagement in underprivileged communities in Moldova.

Cape Verde Olympians Association’s Olympians for Sports4Life project to enhance participation and leadership opportunities for women in sport in the country will also be support.

Two Americas projects have been selected, including the Chilean Olympians Association’s "Olympics for the Youth" initiative, which will provide access to sport for vulnerable children in Chile.

The final programme to receive support is the US Olympians and Paralympians Association’s "Wish of a Lifetime", aimed at granting the wishes of senior citizens while promoting respect for older generations.

WOA state numerous projects have benefited from the grants since 2016 ©WOA

"We are thrilled to be able to help fund these six inspiring, Olympian-led projects in 2018 through our Service to Society grants," said WOA President Joël Bouzou.

"We firmly believe that Olympians have the ability to make a genuine difference in their communities, spreading the spirit and practice of Olympism to drive positive social change.

"Over the past 12 months, we have watched with pride as the projects from our inaugural round of funding in 2017 have flourished.

"We look forward to following this year’s recipients with interest as their projects develop through the hard work, dedication and passion of the Olympians involved."

The grants were established in 2016, with the WOA claiming communities across the world have benefitted from the projects funded.

Among those include a drowning prevention education programme in India and a Olympian-run chicken farm in Zimbabwe.