The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) have announced today they have launched a long-term video content partnership with NowThis Sports to raise awareness of the Paralympic Movement among young people.

NowThis Sports, a section of the NowThis News website, will start its new role with the IPC straight away here during the Winter Paralympic Games and will provide videos across its social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Content will include profiles and interviews with Paralympic athletes, behind-the-scenes footage as well as live streams of competitions and medal ceremonies.

The agreement, expected to be expanded in the next two years in the run-up to Tokyo 2020, comes after a successful partnership between the two organisations at the recent World Para Alpine Skiing World Cup.

NowThis Sports’ coverage of the competition included profiles of the competing athletes which have already received more than 100 million global impressions.





"We couldn’t be more excited and honoured to work with the IPC to help raise the awareness of the Paralympic movement by profiling and documenting both the sports and athletes of Para competition," Athan Stephanopoulos, President of NowThis, said.

"This partnership aligns perfectly with the editorial mission of NowThis Sports, to uncover and tell the inspirational and aspirational stories of athletes.

"Our goal with the IPC is to not simply profile the emotional stories of these athletes and their disabilities, but to also raise broader awareness of the athletes themselves and the impressive athletic feats they are accomplishing.”

Alexis Scahefer, commerical and marketing director of the IPC, added: "As we look to bring the stories of the athletes and competition of the Paralympic Games to life over the next two weeks, we are thrilled to launch the beginning of a long-term partnership with NowThis to create digital and social content that will reach a younger millennial audience that is core to their audience,

"It was in the wake of our incredibly successful collaboration with NowThis during the World Para Alpine World Cup in January that we saw the opportunity to build on this success, both during the Pyeongchang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games as well as in the years ahead as we look towards Tokyo."