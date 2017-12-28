England’s Nick Matthew will begin his final year in squash before retirement by playing in a star-studded exhibition evening at the British Junior Open (BJO) in Birmingham.

The 37-year-old is set to face compatriot Declan James on January 2 at the University of Birmingham, one of four venues hosting the event from January 3 to 7.

The BJO has moved to Birmingham following 22 years in Sheffield and will be the first major sporting event held in the city since it was announced as the host of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Matthew said that the event held fond memories for him and also lay the foundations for a trophy-winning career that has seen him become a triple world and Commonwealth Games champion.

"The BJO was the biggest thing for me in my junior days especially when it moved to Sheffield; it was the happiest day of my life at the time when I learned it had been moved there," said Matthew, who reached the quarter-finals of the World Championships earlier this month.

"I remember winning the under-19 event by default in 1999 when Malaysian Ong Beng Hee got food poisoning from a Sheffield chef the night before the final but I didn’t put the chef up to it.

"Despite the non-final, the tournament really set me up for my senior career to follow, as it has done for many players both male and female, before and after.

"The list of winners reads as a who’s who of squash and it is perhaps still the most prestigious junior event in the squash world."

Matthew says he was "disappointed" that Sheffield lost the hosting rights to the BJO, which is regarded as one of the most prestigious junior events in squash and features more than 650 competing juniors.

"I don’t think people realise quite how big a logistical ask that is for over 500 players across several venues and countless hotels each year plus coaches and parents, so Sheffield City Council and England Squash as well as the individual clubs deserve massive credit for that," he added.

Nick Matthew announced in September he will retire following the conclusion of the 2017-2018 PSA World Tour season ©Getty Images

"I don’t think enough has been made of that to be honest as Sheffield truly became the home of the BJO.

"Having said that all things need a freshen up from time to time, hence the move to Birmingham and the new fantastic centre which I’ve heard lots about.

"I look forward to wishing everyone the best first hand at the Dunlop exhibition match to launch the event."

Matthew announced in September he will retire following the conclusion of the 2017-2018 Professional Squash Association (PSA) World Tour season.

He revealed his decision in a video posted on YouTube.

During his career, Matthew has won three World Championship titles, three Commonwealth Games gold medals and three British Open crowns.

Matthew reached the top of the podium in the men's singles and men's doubles events at the New Delhi 2010 Commonwealth Games and successfully defended his individual title four years later in Glasgow.

He admitted in his video that the 2017 World Championships and the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games would be the focus of his final season, which could potentially conclude after the British Open in May.

"I’ve decided, after a lot of thought and talking with family and friends, that this is going to be my last season on the PSA World Tour," he said.

"But it’s not sad - I’m really excited by the opportunity ahead in my last season on the Tour."