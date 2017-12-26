The European University Sports Association (EUSA) has opened registrations for the European Universities Games which will be held in Coimbra.

The Portuguese city is set to host Europe’s largest university sport event of the year, and the largest multisport event ever organised in Portugal, between July 15 to 20.

Over 4,000 participants from Europe’s leading sport universities are expected to compete in 13 sports.

This wil be the fourth edition of the event, which is to be held under the slogan “A winner’s heartbeat!”

A packed sports programme includes badminton, basketball, 3x3 basketball, football, futsal, handball, judo, rowing, rugby sevens, table tennis, Para table tennis, tennis and volleyball.





In addition, canoe sprint joins the 2018 Games programme as a demonstrative sport.

All sports at the European Universities Games Coimbra 2018 feature competitions for men and women.

Alongside the sport competitions, the games focus on educational and social aspects of university sport in Europe, featuring conferences and workshops in the topics such as anti-doping and dual career, as well as a Rectors Conference.

The European Universities Games are licensed by EUSA and are supported by FISU.

The Games also received support from the Erasmus+ programme of the European Union.

The legacy the European University Games carries into 2018 is visibly seen from the strong support of higher institutions across Europe and how the local community is aiding the development of University Sports in Coimbra.

The European Universities Games is a multisport event engaging athletes from European universities, held every two years, hosted in different European university cities.

Portugal’s student City of Coimbra follows on from the huge success of the 2016 edition in the joint host cities of Zagreb and Rijeka, Croatia.