Egypt’s Mohamed Elshorbagy will battle France’s Gregory Gaultier for top spot on the Professional Squash Association (PSA) men's world rankings at next month’s Tournament of Champions in New York City.

Elshorbagy, the reigning world champion, and Gaultier, the current world number one, are seeded to meet in a blockbuster final clash at the prestigious PSA World Series tournament, scheduled to take place at Grand Central Terminal from January 18 to 25.

It will be repeat of their dramatic semi-final clash at the same tournament earlier this year and will decide the destination of the world number one spot in February’s rankings.

Elshorbagy lifted the PSA World Championship title in Manchester earlier this month and will begin his attempts to capture a third Tournament of Champions crown against Hong Kong’s Leo Au in round one.

A semi-final meeting against US Open winner Ali Farag is potentially on the cards, while another fellow Egyptian, three-time winner Ramy Ashour, is also on his side of the draw.

Gaultier, the 2009 winner, is due to open his campaign against tournament wildcard Todd Harrity, the United States number one.

He could meet either World Championship runner-up Marwan Elshorbagy or defending champion Karim Abdel Gawad, both of whom are from Egypt, en route to the final.

Also set to feature is 2012 champion Nick Matthew, who will make his last-ever appearance at the tournament before he retires at the end of the season.

The 37-year-old Englishman lines up against a qualifier in round one and is seeded to meet long-term rival and compatriot James Willstrop in the second round.

Willstrop ended a 19-match losing streak to Matthew at the same stage of last year’s tournament.

The women’s draw is headed by World Championship runner-up Nour El Sherbini as she targets a second Tournament of Champions crown after her 2016 triumph.

The Egyptian is seeded to meet fellow countrywoman Raneem El Welily, who she lost to in the World Championship title match, in the final.

Egypt's Karim Abdel Gawad and France's Camille Serme won the respective men's and women's Tournament of Champions titles at Grand Central Terminal in New York City this year ©PSA

A semi-final meeting against either two-time runner-up Laura Massaro of England or world number five Nouran Gohar of Egypt is in store.

Defending champion Camille Serme of France is seeded on El Welily’s side of the draw and they are predicted to meet in the semi-finals.

Serme lost out to El Welily in the penultimate round of the World Championships.

US number two Amanda Sobhy makes her long-awaited comeback from a ruptured achilles against a qualifier in round one.

The former world number six has been out of action since February and will have US Open champion Nour El Tayeb of Egypt and El Welily in her way as she bids to go one better than her runner-up finish at the 2016 edition.

Two other American women joining Sobhy in the main draw are world number 12 Olivia Blatchford and 15-year-old Marina Stefanoni, who has been awarded the wildcard entry.

It will be the first time that a trio of American women have competed in the main draw of the Tournament of Champions.

The 2018 edition of the event will mark its 21st year at Grand Central Terminal.

The men’s tournament is due to be held from January 18 to 25, while the women’s tournament is scheduled to be staged from January 20 to 25.

Matches will be held on the all-glass showcourt inside Grand Central Terminal’s Vanderbilt Hall.

The Tournament of Champions will offer points for the men’s and women’s PSA World Series standings currently headed by Mohamed Elshorbagy and El Welily.

Players are competing out for a top-eight finish to guarantee their participation at the PSA World Series Finals in June.