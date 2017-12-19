Great Britain's university tennis team defeated the United States to win the prestigious Master 'U BNP Paribas tournament in French city Lille.

The event is the biggest student team tennis tournament in the world and the Americans entered as the six-time defending champions.

However, they came unstuck this time as the British clinched a 4-2 victory in the final.

Britain also beat Ireland 6-1 and China 7-0 en-route to the showpiece game.

Created in 2006 by the French Federation of University Sports and the French Tennis Federation, in partnership with BNP Paribas, the aim of the event is to become a premier tournament in the global tennis world.

Britain beat the United States in the final of the tournament ©BUCS

The British side had won bronze at the 2016 edition.

"This is an incredibly proud moment for university tennis in this country," said Britain's co-captain Barry Scollo.

"I have personally been involved in this tournament for the past six years and to see us progress from finishing seventh and eighth to winning gold against the country with the strongest collegiate tennis system in the world is an incredible achievement."

Germany won the bronze medal in Lille as China came fourth.