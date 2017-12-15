Germany's Josef Ferstl claimed his maiden International Ski Federation (FIS) Alpine Skiing World Cup win after coming out on top in a fog-interrupted super-G event in Val Gardena in Italy.

The 28-year-old produced an almost flawless run to triumph in a time of 1min 35.28sec on the Saslong course.

In doing so, he became the first German man to win a World Cup speed event since Max Rauffer topped the downhill podium in Val Gardena in 2004.

Austria's Max Franz finished just 0.02 seconds behind Ferstl to take the runners-up spot.

Compatriot Matthias Mayer, the reigning Olympic downhill champion, was a further 0.08 seconds back in third.

This was despite him making a big mistake at the entrance of the Ciaslat.

Only 38 of 80 racers were able to start their runs today with fog plaguing the course.

Austria's Max Franz finished in the runners-up spot ©Getty Images

Ferstl’s victory moves him up to fourth in the super-G World Cup standings on 144 points.

Norway's Kjetil Jansrud, who finished 35th today, leads the way on 180 points.

Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr, who came fifth today, is second in the standings with 174 points.

Fellow countryman Franz is third with 172 points.

Action in Val Gardena is scheduled to conclude tomorrow with a downhill event.

A women’s super-G is also due to take place in Val d'Isere in France.

Downhill training was cancelled there today due to excessive snow on the race slope.