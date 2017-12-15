South Korea's men's ice hockey team has agreed to play Russia before the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang as part of a memorandum of understanding between the two countries, which was signed at the VTB Ice Palace in Moscow.

The two sides have scheduled a match on February 10 at the Anyang Ice Arena, located 20 kilometres south of Seoul, which will be South Korea's last game before they host next year's Olympic Games.

The agreement will also see the South Korean team play a match in Russia next year, either against the Russian national team or a Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) team, although no date has been set.

South Korea and Russia played two friendly games in March this year with the matches taking place in Gangneung, the venue for all of next year's Olympic ice hockey matches.

Both teams are currently participating in the Channel One Cup tournament in Moscow, which is taking place until December 17.

Alongside the friendly matches, the two have agreed to cooperate with each other by holding coaching seminars, organising games between the national youth teams and hosting regional conferences, discussing how best to improve and promote the sport in East Asia.

Despite Russia's ban from Pyeongchang 2018, KIHA President Chung Mong-won said the agreement will help Russia's preparations for the Games ©Russian Ice Hockey Federation

At the signing ceremony, Korean Hockey Association (KIHA) President Chung Mong-won said he was looking forward to the benefits the partnership can bring.

"I expect the signing of this agreement will go a long way toward helping develop Korean hockey," Chung said.

Additionally, Chung explained how South Korea had received a lot of help from Russia for next year's Games and that they were trying to return the favour.

"We'll help Russia's preparations for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics," he said.

This is despite Russia being banned from next year's Games by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which has ordered the country to compete neutrally amid the doping crisis.

The Russian women's team could be banned completely after six players were sanctioned by the IOC for doping.

South Korea, coached by former National Hockey League player (NHL) Jim Paek, will be making their Olympic ice hockey debut at next year's home Games.

Paek was born in South Korea but represented Canada at international level having moved there in childhood.

He was also the first player of Korean descent to play in the NHL.

The 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics will take place from February 9 to 25.