Mikaela Shiffrin was fastest in the opening slalom run before an International Ski Federation World Cup super combined event was cancelled amid heavy fog today in St Moritz.

The American star clocked 42.53 seconds to lead following the opening component after the order to the slalom and super-G races was switched in an attempt to ensure both could go ahead.

Swiss duo Wendy Holdener and Michelle Gisin lay second and third, finished 0.39 and 1.21 seconds behind respectively.

Early morning wind and dense fog - known locally as the "Maloja Schlange" - then deepened over the super-G track in the Swiss resort.

Racing was pushed back before eventually being cancelled after fog lingering into the afternoon.

The results from tomorrow's World Cup super-G event will now be combined with the slalom to create the super combined results.

Marcel Hirscher will seek to build on his giant slalom World Cup victory in Beaver Creek ©Getty Images

Men's World Cup action, meanwhile, is due to resume tomorrow with a giant slalom event in Val d'Isere.

Marcel Hirscher of Austria leads the giant slalom World Cup standings with 100 points after winning in Beaver Creek earlier this month.

Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway lies second, with 80 points, while Stegan Luitz of Germany sits third, a further 20 points behind.