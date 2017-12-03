The Tunisian Olympic Committee (CNOT) have celebrated their 60th anniversary with a weeklong series of activities.

Tunisian Preisdent Beji Caid Essebsi was among those to help mark the occasion as he chaired an event at the El Menzah Cultural, Youth and Sport Centre.

The 91-year-old claimed the National Olympic Committee (NOC) had succeeded in boosting Olympism since its founding in 1957.

Essebsi also pointed to the role of the NOC in boosting the role of women in society.

“Sport and the Olympic Movement have played a pioneering role in building an independent Tunisia and have over the past sixty years risen to the challenge of women’s emancipation by fostering sport practice by women in schools and associations,” he said.

“[The CNOT have made] efforts to disseminate Olympic values, preserve the national sport memory and its constant concern to uphold sporting ideals so that the culture of life, healthy competition, solidarity and peace can prevail.”

The event brought together various generations of sport and Olympism in Tunisia, with a photo exhibition having also been arranged to highlight the country’s history at various editions of the Games.

CNOT founder Mustapha Theraya was posthumously honoured at the event, as well as the organisation’s first President Mohamed Ben Abdelkader.

Double Olympic swimming gold medallist Oussama Mellouli was among the athletes honoured at the celebrations ©CNOT

Boxer Habib Galhia, who won bronze at the Tokyo 1964 Olympics, was also posthumously recognised for his achievements.

Athletes Mohamed Gammoudi and Habiba Ghribi, swimmer Oussama Mellouli, fencer Ines Boubakri and wrestler Maroua Amri were also honoured.

“The presence of the President of the Republic at the 60th anniversary of CNOT and his tribute to sports medallists are a good initiative that proves that Tunisia capable, despite its limited resources, to perform well,” said Mellouli, a two-time Olympic gold medallist.

“It also affords a wonderful opportunity to reunite with sportsmen and women who distinguished themselves since the Tokyo Olympic Games and a morale booster to all athletes to repeat such performances in future.”