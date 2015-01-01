Athletes from six countries are set to compete at the International University Beach Games as the Brazilian city of Manaus continues its preparations to stage the event.

The third edition of the event is scheduled to get underway on Tuesday (December 5) and conclude next Sunday (December 10).

Chile, Paraguay, Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and the Dominican Republic have all entered athletes at the International University Beach Games.

They are due to compete across the three sports on the programme - beach volleyball, beach handball and beach soccer - during the competition, officially endorsed by the International University Sports Federation (FISU).

It is taking place as part of collaboration between FISU, FISU America, the Brazilian University Sports Confederation (CBDU) and the Amazonian University Sports Federation.

Beach volleyball is one of three sports on the programme for the Games ©FISU

"The International Beach Games is a CBDU event that has the seal of FISU America," FISU America President Alim Maluf Neto said.

"This is a pioneering competition that promotes the development of beach sports in the university environment.

"Some countries in the Americas, because of this event, already hold their national qualifying matches for the international event."

The event will be held on beaches away from the ocean, a concept which has been hailed as innovative by organisers.

"We believe that, because it is in Manaus, on a river beach, this arouses the curiosity of the countries to know the region," CBDU President Luciano Cabral said.

"The whole world has a great interest in the Amazon, and this was a great positive factor to also attract the attention of the participants.”

All three editions of the International University Beach Games have been held in Brazil.

Aracaju staged the inaugural event in 2015, while Maceió played host in 2016.