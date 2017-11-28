Swimming Australia chief executive Mark Anderson is to step down next year shortly before the start of the Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast to take on a new role at Australian Football League (AFL) club Collingwood,

Anderson has been at the helm of Swimming Australia for the past four-and-a-half years and will continue in his role until the end of the Commonwealth Games selection trials in February.

He was in charge at Hockey Australia for several years before switching sports.

It is by no means a step into the unknown for Anderson, who has previous AFL experience having spent three years as Essendon’s chief commercial officer.

In a statement Swimming Australia thank Anderson for delivering huge results, both in and out of the pool.

They say he achieved "outstanding success with swimming" and made "significant changes at both a commercial, a high-performance and governance level of the sport".



The statement reads: "Anderson came into the sport at a critical point in time and took on the opportunity to establish Swimming Australia as a respected world leader across all areas of our sport."



Anderson, himself, said his switch had not been pre-planned.

“Swimming has such a proud history of success in the pool and high levels of participation across Australia," he said.

"It was a great honour to come into swimming at a key time of change in the sport and continue to build it up with the support of an engaged and passionate swimming community

"One of our key objectives was to make Australia proud of the Dolphins Swim Team and the swimmers, coaches and staff have all contributed to this over my time with them."

Swimming Australia chief executive Mark Anderson and swimmers Jess Hansen and Cate Campbell announce a Swimming Australia partnership in January 2017 ©Getty Images

Anderson added: "We know that the job is not done although I was not planning to leave at this time, I am confident that we have highly talented staff, coaches and systems in place to deliver future success.

"There have been many highlights from my time and the leadership team have contributed significantly to the signing of the Hancock Prospecting and Optus as Principal Partners of the sport.

"Our long-term signing of our broadcast Partner Network Seven, has also been a pivotal change that is contributing to our sports success.

"We have had some great successes and moving the team from seventh place to second on the Olympic medal tally was just one of these.

"I was truly proud to have been a part of the Olympic and Paralympic campaigns in Rio.

"The progress that was made and the talent that has been found positions us ideally for the upcoming Commonwealth Games and Tokyo 2020.

"And of course, one of my fondest highlights; helping to re-launch the Dolphins brand - connecting the sport back to its roots - a symbol of the sport coming together to connect our past to our present to benefit the future.

"None of this could have been possible without the support of John Bertrand as President of Swimming Australia and the appointment of Jacco Verhaeren as head coach.

"These stand out as pivotal moments in the re-building our sport.

"I have the upmost admiration for John and the opportunity to work alongside him as Chairman was an absolute privilege."

Mark Anderson, pictured, will be sorely missed at Swimming Australia, according to President John Bertrand ©swimming.org.au

Swimming Australia President Bertrand said Swimming Australia remain in a strong position.

"My congratulations to Mark on his new appointment at the Collingwood Football Club," he said.

"This is great accolade for Mark, recognising what he has achieved as chief executive of Swimming Australia over the last four and a half years.

"Although Mark, in moving onto Collingwood is a loss to Swimming Australia, he leaves our organisation in a very strong position.

"We have made so much progress under his leadership and we are well placed to continue to attract the highest calibre people.

"It has been a pleasure to have worked closely with Mark to secure new partnerships including Hancock Prospecting and Optus who help to guarantee our financial stability into the future.

"Swimming Australia has world-class head coaches and staff, plus the technology and financial resources that will support our athletes going into the Commonwealth Games and beyond to Tokyo 2020."

The statement concluded with Swimming Australia believing they have "time to manage a smooth transition" in their bid to "ensure we identify the best new chief executive for Swimming Australia" in the New Year.

Collingwood President Eddie McGuire told the Herald Sun newspaper they were delighted to get their man.

"Mark brings high-end experience in elite sport, including time in the AFL industry and with national sporting bodies, and has shown a great ability to lead change that delivers outstanding results," McGuire said.

"Mark understands the unforgiving realities of elite sport, having led organisations competing on world stages, and has proven his strong commercial sense in securing landmark sponsorship and broadcast deals across the AFL, swimming and hockey.

"The Collingwood Forever Blueprint clearly outlines the direction this club needs to take and we are certain Mark has the skillset and character to lead a 21st century sports organisation that houses elite male and female teams and is home to an unparalleled supporter base."