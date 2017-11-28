Rick Hastie has been appointed the new chief executive of Archery Australia (AA).

Hastie, who joined AA in 2016 as chief operating officer, began his new role on November 1.

British-born Hastie, previously development manager at the International Cricket Council (ICC), will replace AA’s outgoing chief executive, Jim Lavren, who will remain within the organisation in an operational role.

Hastie’s role will include working with regional governing bodies and clubs in Australia to increase the availability of archery across the country.

Hastie says he is looking forward to being at the forefront of the development the sport in Australia.

Australia won one Olympic medal at Rio 2016, a bronze in the men's recurve event.

Australia’s recurve men’s team won an Olympic bronze medal at Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

"Archery in Australia has tremendous potential,"he said.

"Seeing the positive impact sport can have on people’s lives shouldn’t be underestimated and I’m delighted to have this opportunity to leverage that.

"Our recurve archers receive excellent support from the Australian Sports Commission and compound archers keep achieving excellent finishes globally as well."

Hastie will begin by building strong ties with archery's many backers.

"My priorities are first and foremost based on communication and engagement with our stakeholders," he said.

"As an organisation, we’re only going to achieve our strategic goals around governance, participation, coaching, officials and high performance by building strong working relationships with our partners."