The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and World Para Alpine Skiing have announced the "most extensive coverage ever" of the 2017-18 World Para Alpine Skiing World Cups, with all seven stages to be live streamed for the first time.

The new season begins in St Moritz, Switzerland, on December 13 and ends in Canada in February, the last major competition before the Pyeongchang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games.

A dedicated website has been created for the 2018 World Cup featuring news, daily video highlights, video interviews and live results from all events.

The World Cup will be live streamed with English commentary on the website, the IPC’s YouTube channel and the World Para Alpine Skiing Facebook page.

Broadcasters from traditional snow sport nations such as Austria, Germany, Italy, Japan and the USA have already expressed interest insert it into their own coverage.

Czech production company Playo TV has been appointed as host broadcaster for the World Para Alpine Skiing World Cup.

They will provide the livestream and all video highlights of the competition.

Social media will showcase daily highlights videos, end of event World Cup standings graphic and Wow videos.

Clips of key moments will be posted on the World Para Alpine Skiing Facebook and Twitter accounts, while athletes’ reaction and behind-the-scenes photos and videos will be available on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

Canadian Matt Hallat, a three-time Paralympian with more than a decade of experience representing Canada, will be hopeful of success in the new season ©Getty Images

Head of IPC Snow Sports Dimitrije Lazarovski said: “The 2018 World Para Alpine Skiing World Cup will give the athletes the opportunity to showcase their talent to the whole world.

"With the Paralympic Winter Games coming in March, this is going to be one of the best seasons ever and I am sure all those following the competition will enjoy some amazing performances.

“We would like to thank the Local Organising Committees, Playo TV and all our partners for working together with us to deliver the 2018 World Cup.”

IPC commercial and marketing director Alexis Schäfer said: “We are extremely happy to announce the plans for the 2018 World Para Alpine Skiing World Cup.

"We have continuously improved our broadcasting production for IPC sports year after year and now, with the support of Playo TV, we will offer to broadcasters the best coverage for Alpine Skiing to date.

“This is the season of the Pyeongchang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games and there could be no better way to launch this new broadcast initiative.

"The coverage will allow us to promote the sport and athletes like never before to a global audience.

"We are also very happy with the response we have received from our broadcast partners and their interest in the 2018 World Cup."

After the opening stage in Switzerland the 2018 World Para Alpine Skiing World Cup season moved to Kuhtai, Austria.

Five further stages take place in the New Year in Zagreb and Sljeme, Croatia; Kranjska Gora, Slovenia; Veysonnaz, Switzerland; Tignes, France and Kimberley, Canada.