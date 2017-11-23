World Rugby has reaffirmed its commitment to furthering gender equality at all levels by announcing sweeping reforms of its Council to include 17 new female appointments and an ambition to fill it with at least one-third women's representation from next year.

In what they describe as "an historic and unprecedented decision" World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont announced they will increase the number of people who may sit on Council - its highest decision-making body - from 32 to 49, with the 17 new representatives to be women.

World Rugby are still trying to recover from the 2023 World Cup vote where its Council voted against World Rugby's own costly evaluation process.

The reform will give the 11 unions and six regional associations, who currently have an additional vote but no additional representative, the right to send an extra representative to Council subject to that person being female.

This will not result in any changes to the existing voting rights of unions or regional associations on the World Rugby Council.

Unanimous approval to the proposal by Council at its recent meeting in London is viewed as a first and hugely important step in World Rugby’s wider strategy to accelerate women in rugby on and off the field of play and bring gender-balance to the highest echelons of its governance.

Women's rugby is enjoying unprecedented growth, thanks to events like the World Cup and its inclusion on the Olympic programme, a fact reflected in a greater representation at the highest level of the sport's governance ©Getty Images

Ada Milby, secretary general of the Philippine Rugby Football Union, has become the first woman appointed to Council under the reform, having been elected by Asia Rugby.

"I applaud World Rugby for its continued commitment to live its mantra as a sport for all," said Milby.

"I am honoured and humbled to be the first woman Council member to be elected to the World Rugby Council.

"Not only does this reflect the drive for women's leadership to be accepted at all levels of the game, but it is a strong statement and call to action for other sporting codes to show that when you are fully committed to gender inclusion, the solutions may manifest in ways not previously considered."

The 2017-25 Women’s Plan - also ratified by Council at the same meeting - shows World Rugby is committed to being a global leader in sport, they claim, where women have equal opportunities in all areas, are integrated in strategy, plans and structures and make highly valued contributions to participation, performance, leadership and investment in the global game.

Both the Women’s Plan and the governance reform proposal were developed under the guidance of the Women’s Advisory Committee, which itself was established following World Rugby’s previous reform of its governance structures in 2015.

"This is a major milestone in the progression and growth of World Rugby and the global game," said Beaumont.

"The reform is historic, reflective of our ambitions and long overdue.

"If we are to promote and nurture the growth of women in rugby then change must be led from the top.

"I would like to thank my Council colleagues for their full commitment to this important reform and I look forward to welcoming their new representatives from rugby and beyond so that together we can work to further rugby worldwide.

"It is clearly a fantastic start and opens the door to even greater female representation in Council and across rugby in the future."

World Rugby's general manager of women’s rugby, Katie Sadleir, has welcomed the move to increase the representation of women on the World Rugby Council ©Getty Images

Women’s rugby is experiencing unprecedented growth with participation levels at an all-time high.

This has been driven by the Women’s Rugby World Cup, the sport's inclusion on the Olympic programme and the thriving HSBC World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series.

Latest figures show more than 2.4 million women and girls are playing rugby at all levels, accounting for more than a quarter of players globally, an increase in player numbers of 60 per cent since 2013.

"Building on the success of the recent Women’s Rugby World Cup in Ireland, the decision to increase the representation of women on Council to more than a third is transformational for rugby," World Rugby's general manager of women’s rugby, Katie Sadleir, said.

"It will change the way we govern the sport going forward, making a difference not just for women in rugby but for all of rugby.

"By ensuring women have a voice on our highest decision-making body, we will benefit from more balanced decision-making, setting standards not only for our sport but also helping to drive the agenda in sport governance globally.

"Supported by our ambitious 2017-25 Women’s Plan, we are set to fast-track the development of women in rugby on and off the field of play, and inspire future generations of young people around the world."