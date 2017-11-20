Paris 2024 today started the process to appoint an Organising Committee chief executive with Etienne Thobois, who held the role on the Olympic and Paralympic Bid Committee, confirmed as being among the candidates.

Tony Estanguet, who assumed the role of Paris 2024 President after the French capital was awarded the Games in September, has opened the procedure in coordination with Paris 2024 founding members.

In what is described as being in "the interests of transparency and to open a new chapter of Paris 2024 journey", Estanguet has decided to open the post to applications.

Executive search firm Odgers Berndtson has been selected to undertake the recruitment process.

The deadline for applications is December 1.

Odgers Berndtson will then select a shortlist of three to four candidates to be interviewed by a Paris 2024 Commission around the middle of next month.

The Commission will be composed of seven members, including Estanguet and International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Guy Drut.

A representative of each of the five founding members - State, city, region, the French National Olympic and Sports Committee and the French Paralympic and Sports Committee - completes the list.

It is claimed the Commission will help further refine the decision-making process for Estanguet.

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet has opened the process to appoint an Organising Committee chief executive in coordination with founding members ©Getty Images

The preferred candidate will be proposed by Estanguet to the founding members for approval at the end of December.

Paris was awarded the right to stage the 2024 Summer Olympics and Paralympics at the IOC’s latest Session in Peru in September.

It will be the third time Paris has staged the Summer Games and the first time for 100 years.

Prior to the formal awarding of the Games, Estanguet told insidethegames he feels ready for the challenge of guiding preparations for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

It was announced in May that Estanguet would assume the role of Paris 2024 President should they be awarded the Games.

"It is the first time in my life that I have a plan for seven years," the triple Olympic canoe slalom gold medallist said.

"It is a little bit strange.

"I think I will need every single day to deliver.

"I am ready for it."