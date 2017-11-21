The Belgian Paralympic Committee (BPC) has paid tribute to boccia player Kenneth Verwimp, who has died from inflammation of the lungs, aged 24.

He had a muscle degeneration disease called Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

In the Rio 2016 Paralympics, he competed in the mixed individual and pairs BC3 events.

A year before, he was fundamental in Belgium’s victory in the mixed pairs BC3 event alongside Pieter Cilissen and Julie Lamberechts at the European Championships.

BPC President Anne d'Ieteren led the tributes.

"Kenneth will stay in our memories as a very talented athlete and an example for all of us," she said.

Kenneth Verwimp, who has died at the age of 24, is pictured at a boccia event ©Belgian Paralympic Committee

D'Ieteren added: "Kenneth faced his illness and disability with great discretion and dignity, remaining continuously positive despite the difficulties he was experiencing.

"We regret that his life was taken away from him so soon.

"All our thoughts are with his family and his entourage in this terrible ordeal.

"His family, and especially his father Luc, invested a great deal in Kenneth's sporting career.

"We express our gratitude to him."