Mohamed Elshorbagy and Nour El Sherbini both came through all-Egyptian finals today to clinch the respective men’s and women’s titles at the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Hong Kong Open.

Elshorbagy captured his third successive PSA World Tour title - and the 29th of his career - after an 11-6, 5-11, 11-4, 7-11, 11-3 win over Ali Farag in 64 minutes at the Hong Kong Park Sports Centre.

The world number three’s success completed a third victory in a row over Farag, the world number four, and makes it four titles from five tournaments this season.

It also saw him pick up his third Hong Kong Open title after also winning the tournament in 2014 and 2015.

"We’ve played so many battles in the last few weeks and I want to congratulate him and all of his team," Elshorbagy, who will overtake world champion Karim Abdel Gawad of Egypt to move back up to number two in the world rankings, said.

"He’s played unbelievable squash at the last few tournaments and I’m looking forward to having many more battles with him in the future.

"I’m happy I’m playing well again this year, I’ve done a lot of work this summer and I’m really proud with the way I’ve started this season, but there is still a long season ahead.

"I’m going to enjoy this trophy for a day or two and then I will look forward to my next event."

Elshorbagy’s victory sees him strengthen his lead atop the PSA World Series standings to 75 points over second-placed Farag after three tournaments.

Points are on offer at all eight PSA World Series tournaments throughout the 2017-2018 season.

After adding the Hong Kong Open title to his Qatar Classic crown from earlier this month, Elshorbagy is odds on to qualify for a top-eight berth, which would guarantee him a place at the season-ending PSA World Series Finals in June.

World number one Nour El Sherbini claimed the women's title ©PSA

In the women’s final, world number one El Sherbini ended a 20-month wait for a PSA World Series title after she claimed a comfortable 11-5, 11-8, 11-5 win over world number two Raneem El Welily.

The match was a repeat of April’s PSA Women’s World Championship final, which El Sherbini won.

The 22-year-old rediscovered that form against a tired El Welily, who had come through five-game encounters against Egypt’s Nour El Tayeb, New Zealand’s Joelle King and France’s Camille Serme in the build-up to the final.

El Sherbini’s last PSA World Series crown came back in March 2016, when she felled compatriot Nouran Gohar to win the prestigious British Open.

"It’s my first World Series title in almost two years, so it’s special," El Sherbini, who has captured the 13th title of her career and first at the Hong Kong Open, said.

"This title was really important for me so I could get my confidence back and to feel that I’m playing well before the World Championships.

"This tournament has given me a huge push and I’m really happy to win the Hong Kong Open.

"It’s my second time here and I played well, so I can’t wait to come back next year."

El Welily overtakes El Tayeb to lead the way in the PSA World Series standings having also reached last month's US Open final.

She holds a slender five-point advantage over El Sherbini, who has moved up to second.