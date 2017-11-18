Wrestling Canada Lutte has congratulated double Olympic medallist Carol Huynh after she was inducted into the country's Sports Hall of Fame.

Huynh, the daughter of two Vietnamese refugees who came to Canada in the 1970s to settle in the northern town of Hazelton, made history by winning Canada's first female wrestling Olympic gold in the under-48 kilograms category at Beijing 2008.

The now 36-year-old then won bronze four years later at London 2012.

She also won 11 Canadian titles and two Pan American Games golds before announcing her retirement following the London Olympics.

Her induction into the Hall of Fame was as a member of the Class of 2017.

"We're thrilled that we have the opportunity to celebrate Carol's amazing achievements," said Tamara Medwidsky, Wrestling Canada Lutte's executive director.

Carol Huynh made Olympic history for Canada ©Getty Images

"Carol continues to give back to the sport and share her expertise with the next generation of Canadian wrestlers."

Huynh also played an influential role in wrestling's successful bid to return to the Olympic programme after it was briefly dropped in 2013.

She is President of the United World Wrestling Athletes' Commission and was an assistant Chef de Mission for Canada at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

Three other freestyle wrestlers are in the Hall of Fame, James Trifunov in 1960, Earl McCready in 1967 and Daniel Igali in 2007.

"To be counted among the many great athletes and sportspeople that have been inducted into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame before me and with me is quite overwhelming," said Huynh.