Britain is to ban sex between sports coaches and players aged 16 or 17, Sports Minister Tracey Crouch has announced.

16 is the age of consent but it is 18 if a person of trust, such as a teacher, hospital worker or carer is involved.

Up to now, sports coaches have not been covered by this provision.

The BBC reports that Crouch said she has "ministerial agreement" with the Ministry of Justice and Home Office to include coaches.

The announcement follows considerable publicity regarding sexual abuse of young players, particularly in football, and came a year to the day after former Crewe midfielder Andy Woodward spoke out for the first time about the abuse he faced during the 1980s.

One year ago, the story of child sexual abuse in football emerged. Today, sports minister @tracey_crouch:



"I've secured ministerial agreement to change the law on positions of trust to include sports coaches"



We support this proposed change in law to better protect our children pic.twitter.com/vKy7lpxcld — The Offside Trust (@OffsideTrust) November 16, 2017

Crouch praised his bravery and said that it encouraged the Government and sports' bodies to take the matter "incredibly seriously".

The 2003 Sexual Offences Act will have to be amended but it is not clear how long this will take.

The Offside Trust, which has been campaigning on the issue of child abuse in sport, has welcomed the announcement.