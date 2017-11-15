World Taekwondo Europe (WTE) President Sakis Pragalos has praised the high-quality organisation of the recent European Junior Championships in Larnaca.

The event at the Kition Athletic Centre in the Cypriot city, held earlier this month, attracted 500 young athletes from 41 countries.

It marked the third time the Cpyrus Taekwondo Federation (CTF) had staged a major WTE event.

The WTE head thanked organisers for hosting the Championships and outlined the importance of the junior event for the development of taekwondo on the continent.

"I would like to thank the CTF President Phoivos Christou for his active contribution in realising this effective WTE event," he said.

Russia were the dominant nation at the event in Larnaca ©WTE

"These Championships are vital for the future of taekwondo and its precious athletes and thus it is more than essential for us to deliver a high-quality competition under the best possible conditions.

"Furthermore, it is always a pleasure for us to watch young talented and promising athletes within our sport who can compete under new conditions and accumulate as much experience as they can.

"By participating in WTE European Championships they can improve their competing performances for the near future and familiarise the new in-field challenging environment."

Russia were the dominant nation at the event, topping the overall medal standings with a haul of 26.

Turkey followed in second place with six, while Croatia came third after achieving the same amount but with less gold medals.