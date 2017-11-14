Souvenirs including mobile phone covers, magnets and jigsaws are on sale for the Krasnoyarsk 2019 Winter Universiade.

Sales have been launched online with less than 500 days to go until the event begins.

Other items available includes calendars, badges, notebooks, puzzles and stickers.

"Thanks to the new service, souvenir products with the symbols of the Student Games can now be purchased at any time,” said Krasnoyarsk 2019 director general, Maxim Urazov.

“I am confident that residents and guests of the city will be happy to buy souvenirs about this great event.

"They will be an excellent gift for all, and without exception, especially sports fans.”

An official Krasnoyarsk 2019 jigsaw is among souvenirs on sale ©Krasnoyarsk 2019

it is hoped that a far larger range of items will eventually also be on sale.

This will include mugs, bags and backpacks, accessories and jewelry as well as the mascot for the event, husky dog U-Laiki.

The Winter Universiade will take place in the Russian city from March 2 to 12 in 2019.

Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov claimed preparations for Krasnoyarsk 2019 were on track last month after chairing a meeting of the Supervisory Board overseeing the organisation of the event.

The online store is accessible here.