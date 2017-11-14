The National Paralympic Committee of Croatia has been boosted after one of its projects was granted a €50,000 (£45,000/$59,000) cash prize.

Known as Wholehearted Coaches, the scheme aims to provide sport for every child in the country regardless of any impairment.

Its goal is to create "sustainable conditions for sport" and to encourage parents to get involved.

More than 300 children have taken part so far in sports including athletics, swimming and table tennis.

Some have gone on to play professionally with the scheme first launching in 2013.

The money has been granted through the Allianz Social Innovation Fund with an Orientation and Innovation Camp now scheduled for January.

"We have a duty to develop sport for people with impairment and to secure sporting opportunities for everybody," said NPC Croatia President Ratko Kovačić.

"Although in the past two decades there have been quantum leaps in the development of the Paralympic Movement, we are limited at the local level with unsatisfactory infrastructure and the insufficient number of qualified personnel.

The project aims to help children across Croatia ©NPC Croatia

"For this reason, the Wholehearted Coaches fill a big gap and help bridge the system's shortcomings."

Allianz, a financial services and insurance company, is a huge supporter of Paralympic sport and serves as a partner of the International Paralympic Committee.

"The basic idea of launching a competition is to encourage the inclusion of children and young people with impairment through sport and to increase the engagement of our employees in socially responsible projects," said Vanja Bzik, the head of corporate communications at Allianz Zagreb.

"The fact that the Croatian project, as the only one in Europe that has received support, highlights the quality of cooperation with NPC Croatia and our competitiveness on a global scale."