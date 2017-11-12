Britain secured team pursuit gold for the second successive day as they concluded their home International Cycling Union Track Cycling World Cup in impressive fashion in Manchester.

Their women’s quartet of Neah Evans, Emily Nelson, Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker were able to replicate the success of the men’s squad yesterday at the National Cycling Centre.

They had topped the standings in qualifying, before beating Belgium in the first round to set up a final with Italy.

Backed by a local crowd, the British team stormed to a comfortable victory in the gold medal ride as they clocked 4min 16.80sec, with Italy ending in 4:21.56.

The result gave Archibald and Barker, who are reigning Olympic champions in the discipline, their second title of the weekend after their victory in the madison event.

Kristina Vogel was able to go one stage further than the British duo, as the German secured her third gold of the weekend.

Following success in the women’s team sprint and keirin events, the 27-year-old triumphed in the individual sprint.

The reigning Olympic champion beat Dutch rider Laurine Van Riessen in straight rides in the gold medal contest.

Bronze was earned by Russia’s Anastasiia Voinova, after she claimed a 2-1 win over The Netherlands’ Shanne Braspennincx.

Australia’s Matthew Glaetzer produced a stunning display to claim gold in the men’s kilometre time trial.

Glaetzer produced a sea-level world record time of 59.97sec in qualifying, before winning the final in a slightly slower 1:00.08.

Germany’s Eric Engler and Britain’s Callum Skinner completed the podium by achieving times of 1:01.08 and 1:01.16 respectively.

Glaetzer returned to the track 10 minutes after his success to contest the men’s keirin final, but he narrowly missed out on a medal when he crossed the line in fourth.

Gold was earned by The Netherlands’ Matthijs Buchli, as he edged ahead of Andrii Vynokurov on the line, forcing the Ukrainian into the silver medal position.

The medal places were completed by Spain’s Juan Peralta Gascon, who secured the bronze.

The World Cup draw to a close with a closely fought men’s madison race, with Niklas Larsen and Casper Von Folsach of Denmark taking the gold.

A late attack saw the duo finish on a total of 46 points, level with the French pair of Benjamin Thomas and Morgan Kneisky.

The gold was awarded to the Danish pair on countback.

Matthew Glaetzer stormed to victory in the men's kilometre time trial ©Getty Images

Poland’s Daniel Staniszewski and Wojciech Pszczolarski won bronze on a score of 37 points.

Canada will host the third leg of the World Cup series from December 1 to 3 at the Milton Velodrome, which was built for the Toronto 2015 Pan American Games.

Chile’s capital city Santiago will stage the fourth event of the series a week later, with competition running from December 9 to 10 at the Parque Peñalolén velodrome.

The campaign will then draw to a close in Belarus’ capital Minsk, where action will be held from January 19 to 21, 2018.

The series began last week in Pruszków, Poland.