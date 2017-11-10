The trial of three officials implicated in the widespread FIFA corruption scandal is set to begin next week after the 12 jurors were selected following a four-day hearing in New York.

Former South American Football Confederation President and ex-FIFA vice-president Juan Angel Napout, ex-Brazilian Football Confederation head Jose Maria Marin and former Peruvian Football Federation President Manuel Burga are standing trial at the US District Court in Brooklyn.

It is now expected to fully get underway on Monday (November 13) following the selection of the jurors.

The trio - who are the only implicated football officials to have pleaded not guilty - are charged with bribery, racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering.

According to French newspaper L'Equipe, around 240 potential jurors were summoned, before the list of those who will decide the fate of Napout, Marin and Burga was whittled down to 12.

It has been claimed that some were rejected due to their knowledge of the corruption scandal - which rocked world football's governing body and led to the toppling of former President Sepp Blatter - as this could prejudice the outcome.

Others were reportedly welcomed at the courthouse by protestors, who displayed a banner reading: "USA, help us stop the corrupt Brazilians!"

Last month, Judge Pamela Chen granted a request from prosecutors to have an anonymous jury at the trial after they claimed they might be influenced by the media coverage and scrutiny surrounding the case.

Prosecutors argued that it raises the risk that if the jurors' identities are made public in such a closely-watched case, it could impair their ability to act impartially during the trial.

Jose Maria Marin, right, is among the three officials who are due to stand trial in Brooklyn ©Getty Images

It has also been claimed by prosecutors that there has already been attempted witness intimidation and obstruction of justice.

The trial is expected to last weeks if not months, with prosecutors expected to present 350,000 pages of evidence and dozens of witnesses.

The worst counts against them carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in jail.

Of the 42 individual defendants, 24 have cut deals with prosecutors, hoping for lighter sentences in exchange for cooperation.

Two were sentenced last month - Guatemalan official Héctor Trujillo to eight months, and Costas Takkas to 15 months, 10 of which he has already served.

The other 22 await sentencing, led by disgraced former FIFA vice-president and ex- Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football head Jeffrey Webb, who admitted to receiving more than $6 million (£4.5 million/€5 million) in bribes.

The final 15 defendants remain in their home countries, either charged or being tried for similar crimes, or fighting extradition to the US, including Trinidad and Tobago's Jack Warner, the former FIFA vice-president.

US prosecutors accuse the defendants of participating in schemes involving more than $200 million (£152 million/€173 million) in bribes and kickbacks, both sought and received by officials for marketing and broadcast rights to tournaments and matches.