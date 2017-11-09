Australia’s Janine Jungfels topped the standings in the women’s elite trials semi-finals at the Urban Cycling World Championships in Chengdu.

Jungfels finished as the silver medallist in last year’s trials event, which took place as part of the Mountain Bike and Trials World Championships.

The discipline has now been moved to be part of the urban event, which the International Cycling Union hope will attract fresh interest in the sport.

Mountain bike eliminator and BMX freestyle are also part of the new World Championships at the Xinhua Park in China.

Jungfels began her pursuit of the gold medal with three impressive laps in the semi-finals, scoring 210 on her opening two times around the course.

Her most impressive run came at the end, where she scored 260 on the final lap to end on an overall total of 680 points.

Defending world champion Nina Reichenbach of Germany ended second in the standings on 600 points, but will prove a threat as the competition progresses.

The top three was completed by France’s Manon Basseville, who achieved a total of 570 points.

Elite women's semi-finals were the focus of today's action ©UCI

In the men’s junior 20 inch event Spain’s Alejandro Montalvo led the way, achieving a tally of 880 points for his three laps of the course.

He ended narrowly clear of Slovakia’s Samuel Hlavaty, who finished just 10 points behind his rival.

Germany’s Jonas Friedrich was the only other cyclist to score over the 800 point mark, ending on a total of 820 after three consistent laps.

In the junior 26 inch semi-finals, France’s Noah Cardona achieved a total of 750 points to top the standings.

He was followed by Oliver Widmann and Raphael Zehentner, with the German duo scoring 720 and 710 points respectively.

Semi-finals of the individual events are due to continue tomorrow, with qualification for the mountain bike eliminator competition also set to begin.

The individual trials finals will be held the following day, with BMX freestyle and cross country eliminator events scheduled to bring the Championships to a close on Sunday (November 12).