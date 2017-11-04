Sheboygan in the United States has been awarded the 2018 Para World Sailing Championships as the governing body prepares to discuss the sport's Paralympic Games reinstatement attempt at its Annual Conference in Mexico.

The American city, located in Wisconsin on the western shore of Lake Michigan, has "exceptional" facilities for sailing, according to Para World Sailing manager Massimo Dighe.

Dighe added next year's event would be "pivotal" for the sport as it continues its efforts to regain a place on the Paralympic programme.

"World Sailing is delighted that Sheboygan will be hosting the 2018 edition of the Para World Sailing Championships," he said.

"Sheboygan has an excellent track record of hosting major international sailing events.

"From the Nations Cup Grand Final to the Women's and Blind Match Racing World Championships, the team on the ground and the town know what it takes to welcome top class sailors.

"The facilities are exceptional and I am sure the sailors attending will receive a warm welcome.”

World Sailing claim they are confident the 2018 event will attract a similar number of competitors as the 2017 edition in Kiel ©World Sailing

Sailing was axed from the Tokyo 2020 Games by the International Paralympic Committee in 2015 after the body claimed the sport did not fulfill minimum criteria for worldwide reach.

The decision prompted the worldwide governing body to set up a Para World Sailing strategic plan as part of their bid for reinstatement.

World Sailing remain confident that they will be welcomed back onto the programme in time for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

The issue is among the key agenda topics at World Sailing's Annual Conference, which begins in Puerto Vallarta today and runs through to next Sunday (November 12).

"The 2018 Para Worlds is a pivotal event for World Sailing as the sport seeks reinstatement for the 2024 Paralympic Games," added Dighe.

"More than 80 sailors from 39 nations competed at the 2017 edition in Germany and we're hopeful Sheboygan will welcome a similar amount.”

World Sailing have also officially opened the bidding process for the 2019 edition of the Para World Championships.

Cities interested in the event have until January 15 to submit a bid to World Sailing.

The 2017 Para World Championships were held in Kiel in Germany earlier this year.