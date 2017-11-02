The United States Olympic Committee (USOC) and fashion giants Ralph Lauren have revealed the uniforms American Olympic and Paralympic athletes will wear at the Closing Ceremonies of Pyeongchang 2018.

The uniforms in Ralph Lauren's Polo range were unveiled on NBC's Today show to coincide with 100 Days to Go to the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony on February 9.

They were worn by Olympic snowboarding gold medallist Jamie Anderson, Gus Kenworthy, winner of a silver medal in freestyle skiing at Sochi 2014, and figure skating Olympians Maia and Alex Shibutani.

Pyeongchang 2018 marks the sixth time Ralph Lauren, founded in 1967 and whose headquarters are in New York City, have been an official outfitter of the American team at the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The uniform for the event in the South Korean resort includes a water-repellent down jacket in white and navy double fleece trousers with red stripe detailing.

It also features a vintage ski-inspired sweater in a bold red, white and blue block stripe.

The uniforms are complemented by bandannas emblazoned with the American flag and a wool ski hat, as well as suede mountaineering boots with red laces.

This isn't something you see every day on your way to work...#TeamUSAFest ❄️ #100DaysOut pic.twitter.com/70TmYbI5IF — U.S. Olympic Team (@TeamUSA) November 1, 2017

The Ceremony trousers are depicted with “USA/018” lettering on the leg, while there is also "Team USA" knitting on the gloves and front brim of the wool hat.

The USOC claim Ralph Lauren has always provided the American team with "iconic parade uniforms and an inspired apparel collection of commemorative pieces".

"The USOC is proud to have Polo Ralph Lauren as an official outfitter of the US Olympic and Paralympic teams," the body added.

"Complementing the rich tradition of the Olympic Winter Games, Team USA’s look for 2018 reflects Polo’s iconic and authentic all-American style, infused with a modern sensibility."

A virtual medals table for Pyeongchang 2018, produced by data experts Gracenote, had the US in third place on the overall standings.

Gracenote predicted the US team would win 10 gold medals, nine silvers and 13 bronze for a total of 32.

This is four more than the nation managed at Sochi 2014, where they finished fourth on the medals table behind Canada, Norway and hosts Russia.

A "Team USA Fest" was held in Times Square in New York City yesterday to mark 100 Days to Go.