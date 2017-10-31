New Zealand's Barbara Kendall will remain chair of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) Athletes' Commission for another year after a decision was made to bring it into line with its other committees.

The three-time Olympic sailboard medallist, including gold at Barcelona 1992, at was elected chair of ANOC's Athletes' Commission in 2013.

She was chosen for a maximum four-year term, so would ordinarily have had stand down at the ANOC General Assembly here this week.

A late proposal was made and confirmed toda, however, to delay the process and allow her to remain in the post for 12 more months.

This means that she is now due to stand down next year at the same time as the chairs of all other ANOC Commissions and Working Groups - all of which are also members of the body's Executive Committee.

Kendall ended her term as a member of the International Olympic Committee Athletes' Commission last year.

She is currently still the vice-president of the International Surfing Association and a member of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Advisory Board.

Estonia's Olympic gold medallist Gerd Kanter is set to replace Belgium's Jean-Michel Saive on the ANOC Athletes' Commission after the latter stood down as chair of the EOC Athletes' Commission ©Getty Images

Other members of the ANOC Athletes' Commission are Senegal's Amadou Dia Ba, Japan's Koji Murofusji, Canada's Alexandra Orlando and Belgium's Jean-Michel Saive.

United States' Angela Ruggiero is also present due to being the IOC Athletes' Commission chair.

Saive, however, is due to stand down after this meeting as he is no longer head of the European Olympic Committees Athletes' Commission.

He had been hoping to continue in the continental role at elections held earlier this month only for it to be belatedly spotted on the eve of the vote he was ineligible due to a constitutional two-term limit.

The former world number one table tennis player, narrowly beaten by Germany's Thomas Weikert in the election in May to choose a new International Table Tennis Federation President, gave a speech withdrawing his candidacy.

Estonia's Beijing 2008 discus thrower Gerd Kanter was chosen as his replacement and is now expected to take over in the ANOC role.