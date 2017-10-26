Malaysian diver Wendy Ng Yan Yee is facing a lengthy ban from the sport after failing a test for weight-loss drug sibutramine.

The 24-year-old's A and B samples have both failed, according to reports in Malaysian media.

It means she will have to forfeit two gold medals she won at her home Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Kuala Lumpur in August.

She won the three metre individual springboard title and also teamed up with Dhabitah Sabri to win the three metre synchronised springboard gold.

Dhabitah will inherit the individual gold medal, with Singapore's Ashlee Tan and Fong Kay Yian set to be upgraded to first place in the synchronised competition.

Wendy Ng Yan Yee is a double Olympian ©Getty Images

According to The Star, Ng was present in India's capital New Delhi to see her B-sample being opened.

The Amateur Swimming Union of Malaysia confirmed they had been notified of the results today.

The Star has reported that the governing body will push for a "lighter" sentence for Ng who is facing a two-year ban.

Ng won silver medals at consecutive editions of the Asian Games in the synchronised event, at Guangzhou 2010 and Incheon 2014.

Before Kuala Lumpur she had won six medals at the SEA Games, including three golds.

She competed at both the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games.