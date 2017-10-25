The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) has announced a four-year extension to its media and marketing partnership with Infront Sports & Media.

The partnership officially began 15 years ago, with the agreement extended in 2014 to include responsibility for media production for IBSF World Cups and World Championships.

IBSF President Ivo Ferriani has welcomed the extension of the partnership, which will run until 2022.

“With Infront we have the right partner to further develop our sports bobsleigh and skeleton for the next quadrennial as they show the same passion and professionalism our athletes have for our sports,” Ferriani said.

“Infront allows us to focus on sports whereas they develop the strategies in marketing and media in our best interest.

"The past has shown that we are on the right track with this partnership.

“Therefore, we are very much looking forward to enhance our presence in media as well to set new horizons in marketing strategies.”

As part of the agreement Infront, a Wanda Sports company, will continue to manage worldwide distribution of all media rights for the men’s and women’s IBSF World Cup and World Championships in both bobsleigh and skeleton.

They will also be responsible for the marketing of major sponsorship packages, as well as retaining responsibility for all TV production for World Cup and World Championships.

The IBSF states there has been a huge increase in the cumulative audience across all IBSF World Cup disciplines since the partnership began, aided by state-of-the-art TV production.

The extended partnership will run until 2022 ©Getty Images

"We are very pleased to extend the contract,” said Bruno Marty, executive director of winter sports at Infront.

"We’ve been working with our friends at the IBSF for well over a decade now, and it’s a partnership which has only grown stronger over time.

“The extension is another indication of Infront’s strength when it comes to winter sports, and a central plank of our portfolio in this area.

“We’re looking forward to continuing to showcase all the excitement of the IBSF World Cup and World Championships.”

The 2017 to 2018 season is set to feature 151 races in eight countries on three different continents.

It will begin with the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup competition in Lake Placid from November 5 to 10.