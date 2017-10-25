USA Curling have teamed up with crisp brand Cheetos to help promote the winter sport.

The deal will see Cheetos enlist the help of American football player Vernon Davis, in a bid to give curling a boost in the run-up to the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

It is hoped that curling - which has only about 20,000 club members in the United States according to USA Curling, will be given greater exposure thanks to the backing of an athlete from one of the country's most popular sports.

Davis, a tight end for National Football League side Washington Redskins, is already an avid curling supporter.

Sports fans in the US will be encouraged to back the sport using the #DoTheCurl social media campaign.

Upcoming international competitions will also be promoted.

Cheetos is a brand of the Frito-Lay company, which in turn is a subsidiary of Pepsi.

The brand's mascot is Chester Cheetah.

Washington Redskins player Vernon Davis has given the scheme his backing ©Getty Images

"Vernon's support of curling has been simply outstanding, and with Cheetos and Chester Cheetah now supporting the team, the months ahead are sure to bring an influx of new curling fans," said Rick Patzke, chief executive of USA Curling.

Davis won the Super Bowl in 2016 with Denver Broncos.

"I've been a huge fan of curling for years, watching and playing the sport for almost eight years now after a reporter in San Francisco suggested that I try it," the 33-year-old said.

"But curling, and its incredible athletes, don't get the same appreciation and love as I do from my fans.

"That's why I'm excited to be teaming up with Cheetos and USA Curling this winter to teach the greatest fans on earth about this under-appreciated sport and get America pumped up."

Ryan Matiyow, the senior director of marketing at Frito-Lay, added: "USA Curling is an amazing organisation with talented athletes on its rosters.

"We look forward to supporting them and watching them compete this winter."