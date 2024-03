The Fair Play Awards ceremony took place in Vilnius on Thursday. Olympic champion and LNOC President Daina Gudzinevičiūtė and Lithuanian Fair Play Committee President and Olympian Austra Skujytė presented the awards to the winners of six nominations at the National Olympic Committee of Lithuania.

The National Olympic Committee of Lithuania (LNOC) Awards, organised for the 29th time, honoured the heroes in the following nominations: Lifetime Achievement, Fair Play, Young Athlete as a Role Model for Peers, Fair Play Project, Fair Play Organisation, and this year's innovation, Fair Play Promotion.

"I am happy to see that for many years now we have been honouring people who inspire us not only by their achievements and results in sport but also by their honest and honourable behaviour, or otherwise Fair Play, in sport," said Daina Gudzinevičiūtė.

"The Fair Play community is special because it not only strives, but also gives disabled people the opportunity to play sports and brings everyone together. This humane attitude is much appreciated," said Austra Skujytė, silver medallist in the heptathlon at the 2004 Athens Olympic Games.

Aušra Kriškoviecienė was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award and Virgilijus Prušinskas was chosen as the winner of the Fair Play nomination.

Austra Skujytė and Daina Gudzinevičiūtė at LNOC Awards ceremony. LNOC

Since 2018, Kriškoviecienė has been the president of the Lithuanian Frame Running Sport Association and a frame running coach. It is thanks to her merit that this innovative parasport has found its way to our country. As a young coach, Prušinskas spares no time and energy in training a Paralympic rower and preparing him for his first competitions.

Kriškoviecienė said: "I am happy that over the past few years I have been able to prepare the next generation to replace us and continue working with children with special needs."

"As an aspiring coach, I'm happy that I'm already gaining work experience. I'm motivated by the commitment of the athlete I'm coaching. I just have to help him achieve his dream," Prušinskas pointed out.

Breakdancer and World champion Dominika Banevič won the nomination for Young Athlete as a Role Model For Peers and the Fair Play Project 2023 Award went to the project Promoting Cardio Tennis in the Community.

Breakdancer Dominika Banevič after receiving his award. LNOC

Future Olympian Dominika Banevič was praised for her self-confidence, her courage to talk about her goals and her perseverance in her daily work. The Cardio Tennis in the Community project now has 120 participants, 20 of whom are socially excluded. All project activities are free of charge.

Dominika Banevič said: "I am honoured to receive this award. My thoughts are already focused on a new goal, the Olympic Games." Cardio Tennis' trainer Bardauskas told: "When I see people happy and interested, then I want to continue and expand the activities. Of course, all of this allows us to develop personally too."

The Active Employment Centre EIK ("Go") won the Fair Play Organisation Award and Saulius Kavaliauskas won the first Fair Play Promotion Award.

Saulius Kavaliauskas receive his award. LNOC

The centre looks after people with mobility problems. Five years ago, they started to develop Paralympics. EIK athletes takes part in many competitions for adults and children abroad. He personally and with his students actively participate in Fair Play events and initiate innovative and original educational activities for students, schoolchildren and the elderly people at the University of the Third Age.

EIK Centre Manager Adomaitienè said: "I am very grateful for the support and for being noticed. I am grateful to our whole team, to our teammates with whom we have been working for eight years now."

Kavaliauskas said: "I am delighted that the students are also promoting the Olympic values in their families, as one of the tasks is to discuss the importance of the Olympic Movement in their lives."