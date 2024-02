United World Wrestling (UWW) announced on 13th February that it has lifted the suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) with immediate effect.

The UWW had placed the WFI under provisional suspension on 23 August last year after the Indian body failed to hold elections in time. The UWW Disciplinary Chamber ruled that it had sufficient grounds to impose the provisional suspension on the body because the situation in the federation had lasted for at least six months.

"The WFI must reconvene the elections to its Athletes' Commission. Candidates for this commission must be active athletes or have been retired for no more than four years. Only athletes can vote. These elections will take place during the Trials or at a National Senior Championships where this process can take place, but no later than 1 July 2024," the announcement reads.

This is of course an important announcement for Indian wrestlers as they will now be able to compete in UWW tournaments under their national flag. It seems that the situation in Indian wrestling can be stabilised. But will it? The fact is that the tensions between the WFI and the Indian Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYAS) are still ongoing.

Wrestlers protest against former UWW president Brij Bhushan. GETTY IMAGES

The controversy in Indian wrestling began in 2023 when three wrestlers - Olympic bronze medallists Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and world champion Vinesh Phogat - launched a protest against former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was accused of sexually harassing six female wrestlers. The president was suspended and the WFI was subsequently suspended by the UWW because it was unable to organise new elections. Indian wrestlers competed in the 2023 World Championships under the UWW flag.

On 21 December the new president was elected, who turned out to be Brij Bhushan's protégé Sanjay Singh. The WFI was then suspended by the MYAS. Sakshi Malik announced her retirement from the sport, saying that she wasn't giving up the fight, but didn't want to continue. To organise the process in Indian wrestling, the Indian Olympic Association formed a three-member ad hoc committee. The committee organised a national championship in which Vinesh Phogat won the gold medal.

The ad hoc committee started working with the UWW, helping the athletes to participate in international tournaments. The new management of the WFI also organised a national championship, but without leading athletes. The federation's president, Sanjay Singh, announced that the athletes would only take part in qualifying tournaments with the approval of the WFI, although the UWW had yet to make a decision.

Phogat at the award ceremony of the National championship organised by the Ad hoc committee. 'X'

Of course, the UWW's announcement is a victory for Sanjay Singh, who has already announced that the ad hoc committee is no longer relevant. "We have been officially recognised and my suspension is over. So there is no point in seeking legal advice," Singh told PTI. He is also thinking of organising trials for the qualifying tournaments.

"We will call a meeting to decide the date and other details for the trials. We will also send a letter to the sports ministry and he will take the final decision," he said. "I have had discussions with the UWW. I won't mention any names, but I will personally invite the three wrestlers for the trials. Any eligible wrestler will be allowed to participate in the tournament," Sanjay told The Indian Express.

Although he does not name any wrestlers, it is clear that he is referring to the UWW announcement. The international federation wants the WFI to give equal rights to all athletes, especially the three who protested against the former president.

Former WFI president Brij Bhurshan (left) with Sanjay Singh. PTI

"The WFI must immediately provide the UWW with written guarantees that all wrestlers will be considered without any discrimination for participation in all WFI events, in particular Olympic Games trials and all major national and international events. This non-discrimination includes the three athletes who have protested against the alleged misconduct of the former President". The UWW remains in contact with the wrestlers and will follow up with them in the coming days," the UWW statement said.

However, if one side of the conflict is happy, the other one - three protesting wrestlers - is not. Sakhshi, Vinesh and Bajrang have already spoken out and threatened to continue the protests if Sanjay remains as president of the WFI.

First, Sakshi and Bajrang accused the WFI of making a "deal" with the UWW to get the ban lifted. "Brij Bhushan and Sanjay Singh have left no stone unturned to show that they are above the law," Sakshi said in her video on X (formerly Twitter).

Bajrang Punia is an Olympic bronze medallist. 'X'

"Our protest has only been suspended. I may have retired from wrestling but I will not allow Brij Bhushan or his people to run the federation and harass women. I urge the government to ensure that Brij Bhushan or his group is banned from the federation forever and some good people are appointed to do the job. Otherwise, we will have to take up the path of protest again," Sakshi added.

Praising the ad hoc committee for organising the National Championships, Sakshi mentioned that Bhushan and Singh had threatened the athletes and coaches several times. Punia also spoke about the UWW's decision and pointed out that Brij Bhushan's son had become the president of the UP Wrestling Association, despite Bhushan saying that no one from his family would be involved in wrestling administration. As a result, Bajrang and Vinesh wrote open letters to the UWW and the Indian Sports Ministry.

An open letter to UWW members, please consider this and take appropriate actions against WFI. @wrestling @ianuragthakur @PTUshaOfficial

1/2 pic.twitter.com/T7LlTwPf10 — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) February 15, 2024

"I am writing this email regarding the reinstatement of the suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India by the UWW. This decision has exposed Indian wrestlers to threats and harassment by members of the WFI. This is to inform you that the WFI was suspended by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYAS) on 27th December due to serious anomalies after a few days of taking charge. MYAS also formed an ad hoc committee to oversee and conduct wrestling activities. Even after this, the suspended WFI members under the same leadership took blatant decisions to conduct sports activities without any recognition from the sports ministries," Punia wrote in the letter sent to Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

"I would also like to draw your attention to the fact that Ms Sakshi Malik, an Olympic bronze medallist (Rio Olympics) and CWG gold medallist (Birmingham 2022), has taken the decision to quit wrestling and end her career due to the kind of unsafe environment and unpredictable distress that comes with the functioning of the re-elected WFI with Mr Sanjay Singh as its president," reads Vinesh Phogar's letter to the UWW.

An open letter to UWW members, please consider this and take appropriate actions against WFI. @wrestling @ianuragthakur @PTUshaOfficial pic.twitter.com/D7eP1L2diT — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) February 15, 2024

"Wrestlers all over India have lost faith and confidence in the functioning of the WFI. Because of this MYAS took diligent steps and issued a circular dated 7 January 2024. Even after this, they have made public statements against the wrestlers and the Ad Hoc Committee. This elected body is still being run by the same person and his allies who have serious allegations against them and MYAS also took this into consideration while suspending the body," concluded Punia.

For now, it is clear that the UWW's decision has made the situation even more volatile. If MYAS sticks with three athletes, then the conflict may continue. If MYAS follows the UWW's decision and lifts the WFI's ban, then India risks being without its leading wrestlers at Paris 2024.