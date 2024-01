This Thursday marks ten years since Adam Silver replaced David Stern as commissioner of the NBA. According to ESPN, his tenure will be extended until the end of the decade. In what would be a record-breaking round of media rights deals, Silver could once again be at the centre of the action.

During his tenure, negotiations with NBA club owners have been concluded, and an extension would position Silver for a new and likely record-breaking round of media rights deals, as well as potential expansion. He would once again be at the helm of a key moment in the NBA's growth to unprecedented levels.

Adam Silver with young prospect Cam Withmore, 19, now with the Houston Rockets. GETTY IMAGES

Silver, 61, led the league through the Covid-19 pandemic and oversaw the creation of an in-season tournament that began last season. Among his many accomplishments, Silver has positioned the league to take full advantage of evolving communications and gambling laws in the United States without compromising the NBA's integrity.

BREAKING: NBA commissioner Adam Silver is finalizing a contract extension that’s expected to take him through the end of the decade, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/jRYcYv4ZjQ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 28, 2024





Silver was the driving force behind the NBA's lifetime ban of former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling after his racist comments. That decision set the course for the organisation.

Another issue or sensitive situation Silver had to deal with as NBA commissioner was overseeing the eventual sale of the Phoenix Suns after reports surfaced of a toxic work environment involving former Suns owner Robert Sarver.

Adam Silver succeeded David Stern as commissioner of the NBA on 1 February 2014. GETTY IMAGES

He also managed another issue that arose from strained relations with China after Daryl Morey, then general manager of the Houston Rockets, posted social media messages in support of the 2019 Hong Kong protests. He knew how to calm the waters. He understood the importance of resolving issues to protect the integrity of the NBA.