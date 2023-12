On 7 December, a court in Rio de Janeiro dismissed Ednaldo Rodrigues as president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and appointed José Perdiz as interim president. Both organisations consider this to be "external interference", which is not allowed under their internal regulations, and are considering suspending the CBF from all competitions.

FIFA and Conmebol will send representatives to Rio de Janeiro on 8 January to clarify the situation, investigate the matter and try to find a solution. In accordance with the regulations of the three institutions, they will investigate and seek a solution: CBF, Conmebol and FIFA.

According to an anonymous source speaking to AFP, neither FIFA nor Conmebol allow "external interference in matters concerning their associate members". They want to verify and analyse what has happened. But they will not hesitate to expel the CBF if it is confirmed that there has been state interference in violation of internal regulations.

Brazil could be suspended from all international competitions by FIFA. GETTY IMAGES

At the centre of the events is the removal of Ednaldo Rodrigues as president of the CBF by a tribunal in Rio de Janeiro. José Perdíz has been appointed as interim president. "The regulation is clear and strong. Outside intervention in the affairs of its members is not allowed under any circumstances," said the source consulted by AFP.

For FIFA and Conmebol, if this is confirmed, they will understand that there has been state interference. They will not hesitate to suspend the CBF from all competitions organised by them. In a joint statement, the two organisations warned the CBF of the delicate situation.

"FIFA and Conmebol would like to insist that no decisions concerning the CBF, including elections or nominations for elections, are taken before this mission takes place. If this is not respected, FIFA will have no choice but to refer the matter to its competent body for consideration and decision, which may include suspension," reads a letter sent to the CBF.

The situation is delicate, as Brazilian teams and national teams may not be able to participate in international competitions. The letter was sent jointly on 24 December by FIFA's Kenny Jean-Marie and Conmebol's Monserrat Jiménez Granda. It was reported by Brazilian media outlet UOL.

Brasil is awaiting the verification of the facts, which will begin on 8 January. GETTY IMAGES

"In this regard, and for the sake of order, we would also like to point out that if the CBF were to be definitively suspended by the competent FIFA body, it would lose all of its affiliation rights with immediate effect until FIFA lifts the suspension. This would also mean that the (Brazilian) representative and club teams would not be able to participate in any international competition during the period of suspension," the letter warned.

Apart from the dismissal of Rodrigues by the Brazilian court and the appointment of Perdiz, it is the interference of the Brazilian government in a number of matters that FIFA believes are not of its own making that appears to be of real concern and concern to world football's governing body.

A FIFA delegation will arrive in Brazil on 8 January to discuss the matter with CBF officials with a view to finding an immediate solution before competitions and clubs are affected. It is understood that FIFA's envoys will also exchange information with members of the Brazilian government in order to verify what has happened and to what extent, if any, there has been external interference.

FIFA has recently suspended the football federations of Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka and Mali recently. GETTY IMAGES

Similarly, Mali's football association was suspended for "undue interference" by the country's government after the sports minister dissolved the association's executive committee and appointed a "provisional committee" to run the association and organise the election of a new board, despite warnings to the contrary.

Zimbabwe's football association was also suspended this year, as were those of Sri Lanka and Kenya, all for the same reason - possible government interference. FIFA will always reinstate a suspended confederation once the situation has been investigated, verified and reinstated following with FIFA regulations.

In the case of Brazil, the weight and influence of one of the most important football associations in the world is obviously considerable. Brazil is the most successful national team in the history of the World Cup.

Brazil is currently immersed in South American qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in North America and the 2024 Copa America in the United States, while their clubs will be involved in the Libertadores and Sudamericana cups from next February.