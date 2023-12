The 2024 World Aquatics Open Water Swimming Junior World Championships will take place from 6-8 September and will bring together over 200 swimmers aged 14-19 from 35 countries. The last edition was held in Fukuoka, Japan.

The Italian city of Alghero is now officially the venue for the 2024 World Aquatics Open Water Swimming Junior World Championships. The event, which will bring together the best swimmers aged 14-19, will provide a new opportunity to assess young talent and the future level of swimming. Swimmers from 35 countries will qualify for the event, which takes place from 6-8 September, through the various national stages in their respective countries.

Stars such as David Betlehem (Hungary), Katie Grimes (USA) and Bettina Fabian (Hungary) have already confirmed their participation, even though the event is still almost a year away. They have all achieved significant results at the World Aquatics 2022 World Youth Open Water Swimming Championships in the Seychelles.

Sardinia is becoming an important venue for open water competitions. In 2023, the island hosted the World Aquatics Open Water Swimming World Championships. History will repeat itself in 2024, when the island will also host the second leg of the World Aquatics Open Water Swimming World Championships. This event will be held in Golfo Aranci on 25 and 26 May.

Sardinia will once again be the swimming epicentre of the world. WORLD AQUATICS

"We are delighted to host the 2024 World Aquatics Youth Open Water Swimming World Championships in the historic city of Alghero, Italy," said Husain Al-Musallam, President of World Aquatics.

A number of events have already been confirmed (all of which will have categories for both men and women):

5km (14-15 years)

7.5 km (16-17 years)

10 km (18-19 years)

Open relay (4x1500 m).

As well as open water swimming, there will be artistic swimming, diving, water polo and high diving, the only non-Olympic event.