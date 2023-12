On December 8, 2023, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced a decision by its Executive Board. The decision allows Individual Neutral Athletes with Russian or Belarusian passports, who have qualified through existing systems, to be eligible for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. This eligibility is contingent on strict conditions, including compliance with anti-doping requirements both before and during the Olympics.

According to the IOC's website, the Executive Board's decision was influenced by various factors, including “the reassurances at the Olympic Summit by the President of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Chair of the International Testing Agency (ITA) that doping controls in Russia continue. This year, more than 10,500 samples from Russian athletes in and out of competition have been collected despite the extremely limited number of AINs taking part in international competitions. This means that Russia remains among the top-ten nations being tested”.

The Individual Neutral Athletes must prove they are clean to participate in the Olympics. Since February 2022, Russian and Belarusian athletes have been largely absent from international events, raising concerns about the adequacy of their anti-doping testing. While athletes usually face rigorous testing at international events, skeptical believes the situation is different in Russia, where foreign doping officers face challenges in entering the country unobserved. The lack of an accredited anti-doping laboratory and the suspended status of the Russian Anti-Doping Organisation (RUSADA) further fuels skepticism about Russia's anti-doping system. However, WADA itself has reported that Russia remains among the most frequently tested nations.

World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) President Witold Banka gestures during a speech © Getty Images

Despite these assurances, WADA expressed concerns about anti-doping integrity in Russia last week, as reported by Reuters. "Despite this and given the history, WADA remains sceptical and wary when it comes to Russia," said WADA in a statement. "We must remain vigilant and ensure that no stone is left unturned when it comes to ensuring that all the proper testing has taken place in advance of Paris,” WADA continues. "We encourage Anti-Doping Organisations to implement a biological passport for all athletes from Russia that may potentially compete in Paris as neutrals."

Director general of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) Veronika Loginova makes a speech © Russian Anti-Doping Agency RUSADA

Veronika Loginova, Director General of the suspended RUSADA, responded to WADA's suggestion about biological passports for Russian athletes.

“The biological passport program, at least the steroid module, is carried out for all athletes tested by RUSADA,” said Loginova to Russian state agency TASS. “It would be correct to introduce this requirement in relation to all potential participants in the Olympic Games, not only in relation to Russians. The sampling, which is organized by RUSADA, is taking place in compliance with all international standards. Some requirements for organizing the doping control procedure are even stricter than those of other anti-doping organizations," she suggested. “Experts who really understand testing issues have analyzed all the necessary information and made the right conclusions. Leading Russian athletes in 2023 were repeatedly tested by RUSADA”.

The Athlete Biological Passport, introduced by WADA in 2009, monitors changes in biological markers over time to detect doping. Initially, it included only a hematology module for detecting blood manipulation. In 2014, a steroid module was added to track urinary steroid levels.

Despite mixed opinions on the Athlete Biological Passport, WADA continues to use it and base sanctions on its data. There are a lot of supporters and opponents of Athlete Biological Passport concept in the world of sport.

In July 2023, WADA released new Athlete Biological Passport Operating Guidelines, reinforcing its commitment to this anti-doping measure.