The Sporting Chance Forum (SCF23) is back in person. On 5 and 6 December, SCF23 will bring together all stakeholders in the sport ecosystem at the Palais des Nations in Geneva to discuss the future of sport and human rights.

SCF23 coincides with the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and the 5th anniversary of the Centre for Sport and Human Rights (CSHR). SCF23 is officially part of the United Nations Human Rights 75, a year-long initiative to commemorate the anniversary of the UDHR.

The SCF23 will explore innovative strategies and new forms of collective action to promote respect for human rights in the world of sport. As a contribution to the Human Rights 75 initiative, the SCF23 will make commitments that will help shape the next decades of responsible sport.

The Sporting Chance Forum is organised by the Centre for Sport and Human Rights and co-hosted by the International Labour Organization, the UN Human Rights Office, the United Nations Office in Geneva, and the Government of Switzerland, with support from the Open Society Foundations.

CSHR CEO Mary Harvey said: "We are delighted to welcome stakeholders from all parts of the sport ecosystem to Geneva for the Sporting Chance Forum. We have an amazing line-up of speakers addressing such critical issues as transformational leadership, racial injustice, women's sport and ending abuse - and look out for our very special guest on the 5 December."

The Centre for Sport and Human Rights is supporting the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights with 'The 75' campaign. In the 75 days leading up to International Human Rights Day, CSHR, in partnership with the UN Human Rights Office, is releasing 75 social media videos of athletes who have spoken out on social issues and human rights, or otherwise demonstrated in other ways their commitment to human rights - through their foundations, NGOs, or support for UN causes.

Launched in June 2018, the CSHR works towards a world of sport that fully respects human rights by sharing knowledge, building capacity, and trengthening the accountability of all actors in the sport ecosystem through collective action. The Centre's First Patron is Mary Robinson, former President of Ireland and former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.