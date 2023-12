It hasn't taken long, and just after the presentation of competition venues for the French Alps bid for the 2030 Games, controversy and doubts have arisen. The point of tension is the map of the sites, which, after being presented on November 7, now needs confirmation.

The Executive Committee of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) opened the phase of specific dialogue for decision-making in the future allocation of the 2030 Winter Games. Last week, the Committee followed the advice of the Future Host Commission and continued discussions with both the French Alps bid for the 2030 edition and Salt Lake City (Utah, United States) for the 2034 event.

The difference is that, while the latter has already celebrated the announced return of the Winter Games to its soil, having hosted the 2002 Olympics, the first bid is experiencing initial controversy regarding the location of future competitions. So much so that last Friday (December 1), the project leaders reported that two of the stations initially presented on the map revealed on November 7 must be discarded, following recommendations from the Olympic institution to reduce the number of sites to mobilize.

Specifically, Val d'Isère (Savoie), for the women's and men's alpine skiing slaloms, and Isola 2000 (Alpes-Maritimes), for ski cross and snowboard cross, will be excluded and, unless there is a new revision of the project, will be left out.

Italy's Marta Bassino competes during the Women's Super-G event of the FIS Alpine Ski World Championship 2023 in Meribel, French Alps, on February 8, 2023. © Getty Images

In case of any unforeseen events, and given that the World Championships took place in February (6 to 19), the Méribel resort takes over the women's slalom, thus having all women's alpine skiing events, while Courchevel hosts the men's slalom, consolidating its status for alpine skiing, in addition to hosting the Nordic combined and ski jumping events.

As for ski cross and snowboard cross, in accordance with the agreement between the two regions for a fair distribution of events, both disciplines should remain in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region, going to Serre-Chevalier and/or Montgenèvre in the Hautes-Alpes department.

This announcement, which, although not official, has already raised doubts and an uncertain future, has been criticized by Jean-Claude Killy, alpine skiing legend, triple Olympic champion at the 1968 Grenoble Games, and honorary member of the IOC. Killy issued a statement with his words: "I am saddened and scandalized by the categorical decision to withdraw Val d'Isère from the 2030 Olympics plan. A whole part of the history of competitive skiing has been discarded without analysis, consultation, and rational grounds. [Val d'Isère should remain in the plan] due to the excellence of its existing and proven slopes and facilities, its organizational expertise, its strong history, and its passion for competitive skiing and the Olympics."

Therefore, the complaint comes from an influential member of the Olympic institution after being a key player in the organization of the 1992 Albertville Games. "It's not me, it's the other. That's what I hear today. No one, in all the exchanges I've had in the last few hours, takes responsibility. It seems that the dialogue that was supposed to last until spring has already ended. [...] I think it's important to reconsider this decision," he insisted with the intention that it be reconsidered. He undoubtedly hopes that the deadline granted by the IOC to the bid to finalize its overall concept will be fully used to review the organization conditions of the events.

Italy's Irene Curtoni (R) and Austria's Stephanie Brunner (L) compete during the FIS Alpine World Cup Women's Parallel Slalom on December 20, 2017 in Courchevel, French Alps. © Getty Images

As a reminder, the French Alps bid must present its technical project, from the map to the financing model, including the necessary institutional guarantees, by March 2024. A few weeks later, in April, the Future Host Commission will visit the sites before preparing a report in June 2024, a month before the expected formal designation at the IOC Session, which will be held from July 22 to 24, 2024, in Paris, before the opening of the Summer Games in the French capital.

In the allotted time, the French bid must also specify its plans for speed skating since the project does not include the construction of a permanent speed skating rink. Additionally, two options remain on the table, either mobilizing a site in a neighboring European country or creating a temporary site in one of the two regions involved in the project. In addition to the speed skating case, the issue of a new ice rink also needs to be resolved in Nice. With the aim of hosting some of the ice events, the city of Alpes-Maritimes aims to build a new stadium with a capacity of 12,000 people.

The location of the snowboard site for the Paralympic Games, whose location is not confirmed, is also pending. To date, it is not considered possible to share venues with the Olympic events. In addition to the sites intended to host the Olympic and Paralympic competitions, other pending points must be refined by the bid organizers. This will include, among other things, the financing of the Games, with a current organization budget estimated at around 1.5 billion euros, as well as the location of the Athletes' Villages and the planned framework for the Opening Ceremony, with no determined location presented so far.