The Cuban athlete made a jump of 7.74 meters in Santiago 2023, surpassing his own record of 7.71 set in Bogotá (Colombia) months ago. Brazil continues to lead, and Colombia holds an advantage over the United States for the second position in the medal standings.

Cuban athlete Robiel Yankel Sol broke his own world record in the T47 men's long jump (physical disability in upper limbs), now achieving a distance of 7.74 meters at the Santiago 2023 Parapan American Games. Despite an injury that troubled him at the Mario Recordón Athletic Center, the Para athlete secured the eleventh gold medal for his country and the continental record, previously held by the American Roderick Townsend at the 2015 Toronto Games (7.18). While the Cuban's achievement was not surprising, coming off a gold win in Tokyo 2020, it does not diminish the para-athlete's merit. The silver medal went to Argentine Alberto Nicolás Piriz, with a jump of 6.91 in his final attempt, just one centimeter ahead of Colombian José Messu (6.90) who completed the podium.





This T47 long jump world record is the second to be broken in these games, following Brazilian Elizabeth Rodrigues breaking the world record in the F51 discus throw with a distance of 17.80 meters days ago.

Robiel Sol of Cuba during the final men’s Long Jump T47 at the Mario Recordon athletic center at the Parque Estadio Nacional on November 23 in Santiago, Chile. (Foto de Javier Salvo/Santiago 2023 vía Photosport).





In addition to the Caribbean athlete's achievement, there was plenty of exciting action in the Chilean capital. As expected, Brazil surpassed the hundred gold medal mark (112), while Colombia and the United States competed closely for the second-place position going into the final weekend of competitions. Brazilian supremacy is so pronounced that one would have to add up the gold medals of the next 5 countries on the medal table (including the United States and Mexico - two-time winner of the medal table - plus Argentina, Colombia, and Chile) to surpass Brazil.

Jerusa Geber and his guide Gabriel Dos Santos of Brasil during the 100m T11 final at the Mario Recordon athletic center at the Parque Estadio Nacional on November 23 in Santiago, Chile. (Foto de Marcelo Hernandez/Santiago 2023 vía Photosport).





In team sports, Team USA secured the first win and qualification for Paris 2024 in SR rugby. In adapted tennis, Argentina reached the final after defeating the hosts 6-0, 6-1, and 11-9. The experience of Gustavo Fernandez (winner of 4 Grand Slam titles, including Roland Garros in 2016 and 2019, and former world number one) guided his partner Ezequiel Casco to a spot in the finals on the Central Court of the National Stadium. They will face Brazilians Gustavo Carneiro and Daniel Rodrigues for the gold.





In swimming, Chilean Vicente Almonacid (200m individual medley SM8) not only won gold but also extended the team Chile's medal count to 40, a record (33 in Lima 2019), with days left to compete.

Men’s 50m freestyle S7 series 1 during the STGO 2023 Parapan American Games at the Parque Estadio Nacional Aquatic Center on November 23 in Santiago, Chile. (Foto de Javier Valdes /Parapanamericanos 2023 vía Photosport).





In wheelchair basketball, Canada surpassed Argentina with high scoring percentages, securing the silver and a spot for the gold at the National Stadium's Polideportivo 1.





In another team discipline at the Chilean Parapan American Games, Goalball saw victories for the Americans in both men's and women's categories, earning them a place in the final and tickets to Paris 2024. They showed no mercy to their opponents (11-4 against Canada in men's and 8-1 against Argentina in women's). The finals will be against Brazil and Canada, respectively.

Goalball competition between Usa vs Argentina semi-finals at the Santiago 2023 Parapan American Games at the Paralympic Sports Center of the National Stadium on November 23 in Santiago, Chile. (Foto: Christian Zapata/Parapanamericanos Stgo 2023 via Photosport)





With three days left in Santiago 2023 and many medals still to be contested, it's certain that Brazil will top the medal table, but the race for the second place between Colombia and the United States is tight (34 to 33 in gold), promising an exciting battle to define the second spot in this thrilling Para Pan American Games 2023.