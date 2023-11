Chile, forced to play without a goalkeeper in the fight for gold in the women's football final

The two registered goalkeepers, Christiane Endler and Antonia Canales, have to return to Europe as the match falls outside the "FIFA dates."





Since women's football debuted in the Panam Games 24 years ago in Winnipeg (Canada), Chile had only participated in Guadalajara 2011, with a 0-3 victory against Trinidad and Tobago, a goalless draw against Mexico, and a 0-1 loss to Colombia, which led to their elimination by just one point.





The growth of Chilean women's football has been evident in recent years, with their first qualification for the Olympics in Tokyo (where they finished eleventh), their debut in a World Cup in 2019 (achieving their first victory), and winning silver in the 2018 Copa América.





The hosts had prepared for this event meticulously, as demonstrated by their two previous friendly victories against New Zealand, with scores of 3-0 on September 23 and 2-1 three days later. The results have been excellent, defying all predictions.





© Getty Images





The hosts were placed in Group A and started with a crucial 1-0 victory against Paraguay, with a goal in the 24th minute from Daniela Zamora, a forward for the University of Chile.

Three days later, they faced Mexico, with an early goal from defender Fernando Pinilla (also from "U"), which the North Americans came back from to win 1-3. In the decisive match, they dominated over Jamaica (6-0) with six different goal scorers. Eight goals in the tournament, and no player repeated, showcasing the consistency of the team led by former Chilean international Luis Mena.





Chile was already in the semifinals, and their opponent was the United States, who came to these Panam Games with their U19 team. And the "Roja" achieved a hard-fought and historic 2-1 victory, with goals from Karen Araya (Madrid CFF, Spain) and a penalty from Yanara Aedo, who plays for Colo Colo in Chile after four years in the top Spanish league.

This Friday at 8:00 PM (local time), their opponent in the final will be Mexico, who defeated Argentina 2-0 in the other semifinal. However, the major issue is that the Chileans will have to contend for their first major title with an outfield player in goal. Unbelievable!





The two registered goalkeepers in these XIX Pan American Games are Christiane Endler (Olympique de Lyon, France) and Antonia Canales (Valencia CF, Spain), both of whom have had to return to Europe to fulfill their club commitments since the match falls outside the "FIFA dates." To make matters worse, the top scorer Araya and defender Camila Sáez, both from Madrid CFF, are also unavailable for the same reason.





The Chilean Olympic Committee has submitted a request to Panam Sports to replace a player with a goalkeeper to cover the goal properly, but the tournament organizers have denied this possibility. Now, Mena will have to decide which outfield player to place between the posts.