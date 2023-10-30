France's Minister for Sport and the Olympic and Paralympic Games Amélie Oudéa-Castéra has condemned attacks on the Lyon team bus outside Paris 2024 venue the Stade Velodrome.

The incidents led to the postponement of last night's Ligue 1 football fixture between Marseille and Lyon.

Rocks were thrown at the Lyon team coach with windows of the vehicle smashed, while the club’s manager Fabio Grosso and assistant manager Raffaele Longo sustained facial injuries.

Following the incidents, a crisis meeting took place between the two clubs and the league, with a decision taken to postpone the fixture.

The Ligue de Football Professionnel’s Competitions Committee is now set to decide on the next steps for the match.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Oudéa-Castéra described the incidents as "unacceptable" and said arrests had already been made.

"The images of the stoned buses of [the Lyon team] and its supporters, and those of Fabio Grosso's bloodied face are revolting," Oudéa-Castéra wrote.

"These unacceptable acts deny the very values of football and sport, and their perpetrators must all be found and severely punished.

Supporters were already inside the Stade Velodrome at the time that the match was postponed ©Getty Images

"The first seven suspects have already been arrested.

"I have a thought for the vast majority of supporters who this evening only wanted to express their fervour in the stands, and for whom the celebration is spoiled in a particularly unfair way.

"These actions marked by stupidity and hatred, which have nothing to do with sport, must be eradicated with the greatest determination by the collective of all actors, public and private, who truly love sport and must unite more firmly than ever to defend it."

The Stade Velodrome is due to host men’s and women’s football matches during the Paris 2024 OIympics.

The venue hosted matches during the 2023 Rugby World Cup, which concluded on Saturday (October 28), and attracted negative headlines following incidents during the build-up to England against Argentina.

Thousands of fans were stuck outside the venue in queues, with reports of crushes among those supporters waiting to enter the stadium.

More than 1,000 spectators were still waiting to enter the venue 10 minutes before kickoff, while queues of fans remained outside 15 minutes after the match started.

World Rugby told insidethegames that it was "taking steps" to improve access to the venue following the incidents prior to the match.